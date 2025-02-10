Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Sony's PlayStation Network (PSN) experienced a disruption last week, beginning on Friday and lasting for about 18 hours across both Friday and Saturday. The outage was global and affected all PlayStation Network users, preventing them from accessing online games, downloading titles from the PlayStation Store, or playing games that required an online connection. To compensate for the inconvenience, Sony has announced that it will offer an additional five days of PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) membership for all PS Plus users.

PlayStation Network (PSN) Outage: Here's What Happened

The outage, which started on Friday, prevented users from signing into their PSN accounts, playing online with friends, and accessing the online store. As a result, players were left with an offline-only experience. Unless they had a physical disc with a full game or an already installed offline-compatible title, they were unable to play games on their PlayStation systems. Notably, this issue affected both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Sony later announced that services had been fully restored and issued an apology. On Sunday, the company confirmed that the additional five days of PlayStation Plus membership.

"Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service." Sony posted on X (formerly Twitter), without notifying the exact reason behind the outage.

Not The First Time

This is not the first time PlayStation gamers have faced such an outage. In the past, there have been multiple instances of PSN going down. The most notable was in 2011, when the PlayStation Network was offline for over 20 days due to a massive cyberattack.

While subsequent outages have occurred, they have generally been brief and not as severe as the 2011 incident. Sony typically resolves service disruptions quickly once they occur.

