5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more

We’ve curated a list of 5 best camera-centric smartphones that will boost your festive photography. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 17:26 IST
The Indian festive season is in full swing, with Navratri already behind us and Diwali fast approaching. This time of year is all about reuniting with family and friends, creating memories, and enjoying the celebrations. Amidst all this, one thing remains constant—the desire to capture these precious moments through photos and videos. To help you document the festivities in the best possible way, we've curated a list of 5 smartphones with powerful camera systems that will boost your festive photography.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders to start in India after a two-month wait: Price and everything you need to know

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

If you are looking for social media-ready pictures straight out of the camera, with the flexibility of three powerful lenses and an equally great selfie shooter, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the ideal choice. Not only does it pack Google's AI prowess with features like the ‘Add Me' feature to help with group shots this festive season, but it also has much-improved video capabilities. Now, with features like Video Boost and Night Sight video, the gap between the iPhone's video performance and what the Pixel can achieve is closer than ever. That said, the Portrait Mode isn't the best, as Google doesn't allow you to use the 5x lens in that mode, relying instead on the main 1x lens cropped up to 3x. Pictures from the Pixel 9 Pro look natural yet punchy, with some of the best dynamic range available on any phone.

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro remains one of the most reliable shooters in the smartphone world. With this year's upgrades to the ultrawide camera and the ability to shoot 4K 120FPS video, even in ProRes LOG, the camera system is more refined than ever. You can capture detailed images with natural colours using the main 48MP lens, while the 5x and 0.5x lenses also offer great detail and the ability to capture ProRaw images. However, those who can benefit from Pro features like ProRes LOG and ProRaw should opt for the Pro model, but for most users, the standard iPhone 16 will suffice, which is why it's also on this list.

Also Read: 4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

iPhone 16/iPhone 16 Plus

For most users, the standard iPhone 16 models will be a better buy, considering they offer most of the features that matter for festive photography. You get the same portrait mode, though without the option to use the 5x lens. However, since Diwali festivities often take place at night, the phone would automatically switch to the main 1x lens anyway, defeating the purpose (as seen with the Pro models). The images from the 48MP main sensor are almost identical to those from the iPhone 16 Pro. You won't have access to features like ProRAW, but most people wouldn't be editing their family photos, so it's not a loss in this context.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

If you're after the most versatile camera, with reliable OS, fast performance, and great after-sales support, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the ideal choice. It features a quad-camera setup, which the Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro lack, giving you maximum versatility with focal lengths. There's a main 200MP shooter, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

You can expect rock-solid video performance, excellent portrait mode, and some of the best zoom shots. Yes, the selfie camera could use some improvement, but overall, the S24 Ultra is hard to beat, especially after recent price drops.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

If you're a fan of Leica's colour science and want dramatic imagery this festive season, with a 1-inch sensor at your disposal, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could be the perfect choice. It features a triple-camera setup with three 50MP Leica-tuned shooters, and the ability to shoot in LOG if you're keen on trying Pro mode. However, we would advise only purchasing the Xiaomi 14 Ultra if you can make the most of its capabilities and have some prior photography knowledge. It comes with a learning curve, but once mastered, it can outperform other smartphones on this list.

Also Read: Oppo Pad 3 Pro set to launch on October 24 with Find X8 series; Pre-orders now open in China

 

