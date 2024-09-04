iPhone 16 Pro is just around the corner, and it's got me reflecting on where the iPhone 15 Pro fell short, while also giving me the chance to think about how the iPhone 16 Pro could improve. For some context: I bought the iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium in October last year and have been using it ever since. It's safe to say it's one of the most reliable smartphones I've owned, with standout features like its build quality, fluid performance, ProRes Log video, and the overall reliability of the camera system. This brings me to the areas where it could be better, and these are the aspects I believe Apple should focus on with the iPhone 16 Pro models. Here's what I think needs to change for the iPhone 16 Pro to be as close to perfect as possible.

iPhone 16 Pro Must Get Better Battery Life

To be clear, I've been using the smaller iPhone 15 Pro all this while, and while the battery life isn't bad—far from it—it isn't stellar either. It packs a 3,274 mAh unit, and I have to plug it in by 4 PM during my typical workday. The battery life used to be above average when I first started using the device, but as the battery health gradually dropped to 95% after 281 charge cycles, the battery life has taken a hit. I'd want the iPhone 16 Pro to at least last a full working day and end with around 30-40% remaining with mixed usage. That said, it looks like Apple has worked towards this and may offer a larger 3,577 mAh unit with the iPhone 16 Pro. This, coupled with the efficient upgrades Apple's second-gen 3nm chipset—the A18 Pro—may bring, could work in Apple's favour.

iPhone 16 Pro Must Offer Better Quality Photos

Don't get me wrong—Apple's iPhone 15 Pro offers one of the most reliable camera experiences in the business and continues to impress with its video-taking abilities. However, when it comes to photos, I still find it lacking compared to the Ultra flagships in the Android world. Sometimes, iPhone photos just lack that oomph, and that's what I'd want from the next iPhone. Ideally, I'd like Apple to work on improving its telephoto camera, as it isn't the sharpest out there; also, the photos could benefit from improved dynamic range in tricky lighting situations (especially where there is a huge contrast between the background and the foreground). That said, I'm still a big fan of the video capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro. I've shot a ton of ProRes Log videos, and I'm still amazed by the detail you can get from something that fits right in your pocket.

‘Processing' While Transferring Cinematic Mode Videos To SSD or via AirDrop Needs To Go Away

As I mentioned, I shoot a ton of videos on the iPhone 15 Pro, most of it in Cinematic Mode. But as soon as I'm done shooting, I'm usually in a hurry to edit them and finish the workday. More often than not, I'm presented with a ‘Processing' message whenever I start sending Cinematic Mode videos to an SSD or via AirDrop to my MacBook. It sometimes takes several minutes before the transfer goes through, which I find annoying—especially considering the super-fast USB-C port. This is also surprising given how powerful the A17 Pro is, which gives me hope that it's somehow an optimisation issue. Just to be sure it wasn't a problem with my specific unit, I tried the same process with two other iPhone 15 Pro units and got the same annoying ‘Processing' message while copying multiple Cinematic Mode videos at once.

