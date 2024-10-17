 iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why it may be a big deal for Apple | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why it may be a big deal for Apple

If Apple’s major shift begins next year, iPhone SE 4 may be the first one to witness it as it is expected to launch in March 2025.

If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will come with the very first Apple-made modem that will take care of 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

iPhone SE 4 launch is inching closer and it turns out that the device is a much bigger deal for the company than it is for customers who are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the much-awaited mid-ranger from Apple. The new iPhone SE 4 will mark several firsts for the company, however, the most important for the company among those is said to be the inclusion of Apple 5G modem. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will come with the very first Apple-made modem that will take care of 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

iPhone SE 4 to mark big shift for Apple

According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. According to his survey, Apple is expected to ship 35-40 million devices with its own 5G modem next year, increasing to 90-110 million units in 2026. If Apple's major shift begins next year, iPhone SE 4 may be the first one to witness it as it is expected to launch in March 2025.

A few weeks ago, Kuo suggested that two iPhone models launching in 2025 will feature the new Apple 5G modem chip. The iPhone models expected to get the new Apple 5G modem first includes the iPhone SE 4 and an all iPhone 17 slim. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in the first quarter of the year, while the ultra-slim iPhone 17 model will likely debut in the third quarter.

Apple is currently relying on Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity in all existing iPhone and the Cupertino-based company has been working on its own 5G chip for quite a long time now. Apple even bought most of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 as part of its efforts to design its own 5G chip.

