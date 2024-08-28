 iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works | How-to
Home How To iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

Apple iOS 18 has launched a feature that will allow users to transcribe their voice recording. Check out the steps to know how it works.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 15:58 IST
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Apple iOS 18 users can reportedly transcribe recordings in few easy steps, check details. (Unsplash)

Apple's latest iOS 18 brings new features such as live audio transcription and call recording in real-time. The users can effectively use Apple's in-built apps such as Notes and Voice Memos with the new iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia updates for record keeping. The transcription feature can be useful for professionals, students as well as for anyone who wants to keep a note of the calls for future references.

Also Read: Vivo Y300 Pro 5G launch date and other key details revealed ahead of official announcement- All details

The new iOS 18 update enables users to record using the recorder app and transcribe the recording in the Notes app. There is reportedly no mention of the length and duration of the recording that can go for transcription. As of now, it is known that the new feature will enable users to edit the transcripted voice memos in addition to recording.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

Steps on how users can transcribe their voice notes easily:

  1. Open the voice recorder app and select the voice recording that is required to be transcribed. For this, the users are required to tap on the three dots placed on the top right menu. This will lead to the opening of another sub-menu.
  2. The users then need to select the “view transcript” option from the opened sub-menu. 
  3. As soon as the users click on the view transcript option, they will be taken to a new window where the complete transcript of their selected recording will be displayed. 
  4. Apart from the above steps, the users can also see the transcription of their voice recording by tapping on the edit recording button placed in the sub-menu. 
  5. The users then have to click on the small speech bubble displayed on the bottom left corner of the screen. 

Also Read: These iPhone users can no longer downgrade to older iOS version even if they want to: Here's why

How to replace the recorded transcript

The users can also replace the transcription of their voice recording by following the mentioned steps:

  1. The users can edit the transcription by opening the audio. 
  2. The users then have to click on the big red replace option positioned at the bottom. 
  3. Then, users can begin recording again and as they speak, the transcript will automatically replace the portion simultaneously. 
  4. However, the users shall note that this feature would replace all the parts of the transcript from wherever the user begins speaking. 

Also Read: Waiter turned billionaire, CEO of one of world's most valuable companies now has net worth of Rs…

Presently, the users can access this recording transcription feature only on the iOS 18 beta. However, the feature will soon be made available to all iPhone users soon. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 15:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you how to create a secret chat on telegram and turn on end-to-end encryption garena free fire max redeem codes for august 28: win amazing prizes today garena free fire redeem codes for august 28, 2022: enter the battlefield with humongous power whatsapp users! here's how to stop others from adding you to unwanted groups run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to send telegram secret messages: check out the secret chat feature
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free
Wordle

Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets