iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

Apple's latest iOS 18 brings new features such as live audio transcription and call recording in real-time. The users can effectively use Apple's in-built apps such as Notes and Voice Memos with the new iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia updates for record keeping. The transcription feature can be useful for professionals, students as well as for anyone who wants to keep a note of the calls for future references.

The new iOS 18 update enables users to record using the recorder app and transcribe the recording in the Notes app. There is reportedly no mention of the length and duration of the recording that can go for transcription. As of now, it is known that the new feature will enable users to edit the transcripted voice memos in addition to recording.

Steps on how users can transcribe their voice notes easily:

Open the voice recorder app and select the voice recording that is required to be transcribed. For this, the users are required to tap on the three dots placed on the top right menu. This will lead to the opening of another sub-menu. The users then need to select the “view transcript” option from the opened sub-menu. As soon as the users click on the view transcript option, they will be taken to a new window where the complete transcript of their selected recording will be displayed. Apart from the above steps, the users can also see the transcription of their voice recording by tapping on the edit recording button placed in the sub-menu. The users then have to click on the small speech bubble displayed on the bottom left corner of the screen.

How to replace the recorded transcript

The users can also replace the transcription of their voice recording by following the mentioned steps:

The users can edit the transcription by opening the audio. The users then have to click on the big red replace option positioned at the bottom. Then, users can begin recording again and as they speak, the transcript will automatically replace the portion simultaneously. However, the users shall note that this feature would replace all the parts of the transcript from wherever the user begins speaking.

Presently, the users can access this recording transcription feature only on the iOS 18 beta. However, the feature will soon be made available to all iPhone users soon.