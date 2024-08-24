Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Are you unsure if hidden apps exist on your iPhone? These apps might be tucked away in folders or different screens. Several methods can help you locate them, including using the search function, checking all home screens, and exploring your app library. Additionally, reviewing app limits or parental controls can reveal apps that are otherwise concealed.

Understanding these techniques allows you to have full control over your iPhone and ensures no app remains out of sight. Although hiding apps might be done intentionally or by mistake, locating them can be challenging, especially with iOS 18 expected to introduce new features that could complicate the process.

Apps may be hidden for two primary reasons:

1. Intentional Concealment: You might have deliberately hidden an app to keep it from view.

2. Unauthorised Installation: Rarely, someone with access to your device might have secretly installed an app, although Apple's security measures typically prevent this.

If someone has your App Store password, they could potentially install and hide apps, but this scenario is uncommon.



Finding Hidden Apps

Before iOS 18 is released, you can use the following methods to locate hidden apps:

1. Check the App Library: If an app doesn't appear on your home screen, it might be in the App Library. Swipe right from your home screen to access it. Apps are organised into categories, or you can swipe down to see a list of all installed apps.

2. Search in the App Store: If you think an app is missing, it might have been accidentally deleted. Open the App Store, tap your account icon, and select “Purchased” to view and reinstall previously downloaded apps. If the app is missing from the store, it might have been removed.

Finding Hidden Apps with iOS 18

The upcoming iOS 18 will enhance the process of finding hidden apps:

1. Access the Hidden Apps Folder: Swipe to the App Library and locate the “Hidden Apps” folder. Face ID authentication will be required to view this folder, adding a layer of security.

2. Use Face ID: Once inside the Hidden Apps folder, you can view and manage the apps, which are protected by Face ID to prevent unauthorised access.

Unhidden Apps

To restore a hidden app to your home screen:

1. From the App Library: Long press the app's icon and choose “Add to Home Screen.”

2. From the Hidden Apps Folder: Use the same method to move the app back.

To completely remove an app, long press its icon and select “Remove from Device.”