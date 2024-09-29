Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has begun, offering significant discounts across all product categories. If you are looking to purchase or upgrade your laptops then this is your chance to find premium laptops at competitive prices. These high-performance machines are equipped to manage demanding tasks effortlessly. The selection includes gaming laptops as well. Buyers can also benefit from exchange programs, cashback offers, and bank discounts during the sale. Take advantage of these deals to enhance your festive season with new technology. Don't miss out on the limited-time offers and consider upgrading to a new laptop soon.

List of Best Selling Products

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Apple MacBook Pro stands out as an attractive option for premium laptop shoppers. The device features the Apple M3 Pro chip, with configurations of up to a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, providing strong performance for complex tasks. Users can experience up to 18 hours of battery life.

The Liquid Retina XDR display ensures excellent visuals, with a brightness level of 1,000 nits for HDR content and 600 nits for SDR. The HD camera enhances video calling, and smooth navigation improves user interaction. The laptop offers connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Apple MacBook Pro is available for Rs. 2,19,990.

2. ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED

The ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED offers a 13% discount during the sale. This laptop, equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, supports multitasking efficiently. With a performance boost from its 14 cores and 18 threads, it operates at speeds of up to 4.5 GHz.

The OLED display provides an immersive viewing experience with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The device includes a backlit keyboard, allowing users to work in low-light conditions. It also offers 16 GB of RAM for substantial storage capacity. The ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED is available at Rs. 1,02,990.

3. HP Pavilion Plus 13th Gen Intel EVO Ci7

The HP Pavilion Plus, featuring the Intel Core i7 processor, provides a reliable computing experience. With speeds reaching up to 5.0 GHz, this laptop supports efficient productivity through its 14 cores and 20 threads.

The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an anti-glare feature, enabling extended use without eye strain. The device also includes an OLED display and backlit keyboard for enhanced usability. Users can purchase the HP Pavilion Plus 13th Gen Intel EVO Ci7 for Rs. 1,06,990, enjoying a 26% discount.

4. Acer Aspire Lite Premium Thin and Light Laptop

The Acer Aspire Lite laptop includes AMD Radeon Graphics, suitable for light gaming and media use. It features 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM for effective multitasking. The device offers 512 GB SSD NVMe storage, with an option to expand up to 1TB.

Connectivity options include USB ports and a Type-C connection, allowing flexibility for external devices. The laptop's keyboard supports international languages and features an independent numeric keypad. The Acer Aspire Lite is available for Rs. 32,990.

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 6

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is currently offered at a 39% discount during the Amazon Sale. This laptop, powered by an i5 processor, operates effectively with multiple applications and tabs. Its specifications include a base speed of 2.6GHz, a maximum speed of 4.7GHz, 12 cores, and 16 threads.

The device supports various connectivity options, including USB-C Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI port capable of 4K output. Built to military-grade standards, this laptop includes a camera with a privacy shutter for added security. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is priced at Rs. 69,990.

FAQs

1. What types of laptops are available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

You can find premium laptops, including gaming laptops and high-performance devices, at discounted prices during the sale.

2. Are there any additional offers besides discounts?

Yes, you can take advantage of exchange programs, cashback offers, and bank discounts on your laptop purchase.

3. What is the price of the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro during the sale?

The Apple 2023 MacBook Pro is available for Rs. 2,19,990 during the sale.

4. Can I get a discount on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6?

Yes, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is currently available at a 39% discount, priced at Rs. 69,990.

5. Is the ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED suitable for multitasking?

Yes, the ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED, with its Intel Core i5 processor, supports multitasking efficiently.