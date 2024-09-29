 Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

The Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is offering top premium laptops at discounted prices. Shoppers can find great deals on top brands models, including Apple 2023 MacBook Pro, ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED, Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2024, 19:00 IST
Icon
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024
1/5 Amazfit Balance: This is one of the feature-filled smartwatches that offer health data monitoring such as heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level and sleep. It also helps measure Body Fat, Skeletal Muscle, Muscle, Water %, and more. The Amazfit Balance comes with a Zepp Coach AI Chatbot that works as an AI personal trainer for personalised suggestions. Now, you can get the smartwatch at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.  (Amazon)
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Another smartwatch which you should consider buying during the  Amazon Sale 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. The smartwatch Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor that analyses Body Composition Analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. It also offers fitness tracking features with more than 90 workout modes. It also offers up to 40 hours of battery life.  (Amazon)
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024
3/5 Apple Watch Series 10: This is the latest generation of Apple Watch that comes with a new and bigger design. The latest Apple Watch Series 10 offers several health and fitness tracking features. It also comes with several safety features such as Fall Detection and Crash Detection. The new Apple Watch Series 10 is now available at a huge discount price on Amazon. (Amazon)
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024
4/5 Fire-Boltt Snapp: This is one of the unique smartwatches that features a selfie camera for capturing photos and video calls. It also comes with a 4G nano-SIM slot54.1mm AMOLED display and a large 1000mAh battery. Users can also access unlimited apps from the Play Store. Now, at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get it at a reasonable price.  (Amazon)
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024
5/5 Amazfit Active: The next smartwatch to consider buying this festive season is the Amazfit Active. The smartwatch comes with a 42mm AMOLED display for immersive experience. The Amazfit Active also offers AI-powered training guidance by Zepp Coach for personalised schedules, targets, and training. Users can also control calls, smartphone cameras, and music straight from their wrists.  (Amazon )
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024
icon View all Images
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is offering premium laptops with top discounts, cashback, and exchange deals for buyers. (Pexels)

Products included in this article

8% OFF
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 18‑core GPU, 18GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Space Black
(38)
₹219,990 ₹239,900
Buy now 8% OFF
ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED (2024), 16 "(40.64cm) 3.2K OLED 16:10 120Hz, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB LPDDR5X/1TB SSD/Intel Arc Graphics/Win11/Mist Blue/1.50 Kg), S5606MA-MX551WS
(17)
₹108,990 ₹118,990
Buy now 13% OFF
HP Pavilion Plus 13th Gen Intel EVO Ci7-13700H (16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB, WQXGA OLED 16"(40.6 cm),Backlit KB, (Win11,+MSO'21-N.Silver,1.9kg,),16-ab0456TX Gaming Laptop
(762)
₹122,300 ₹140,674
Buy now 41% OFF
Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/36 WHR) AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
(974)
₹29,990 ₹50,990
Buy now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 Intel Core i7 13700H 14"(35.5cm)WUXGA OLED 400Nit Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz Refresh/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.35Kg),83E00007IN
(12)
Get price

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has begun, offering significant discounts across all product categories. If you are looking to purchase or upgrade your laptops then this is your chance to find premium laptops at competitive prices. These high-performance machines are equipped to manage demanding tasks effortlessly. The selection includes gaming laptops as well. Buyers can also benefit from exchange programs, cashback offers, and bank discounts during the sale. Take advantage of these deals to enhance your festive season with new technology. Don't miss out on the limited-time offers and consider upgrading to a new laptop soon.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 18‑core GPU, 18GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Space Black 4.4/5 ₹ 219,990
ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED (2024), 16 "(40.64cm) 3.2K OLED 16:10 120Hz, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB LPDDR5X/1TB SSD/Intel Arc Graphics/Win11/Mist Blue/1.50 Kg), S5606MA-MX551WS 3.9/5 ₹ 108,990
HP Pavilion Plus 13th Gen Intel EVO Ci7-13700H (16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB, WQXGA OLED 16"(40.6 cm),Backlit KB, (Win11,+MSO'21-N.Silver,1.9kg,),16-ab0456TX Gaming Laptop 4.1/5 ₹ 122,300
Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/36 WHR) AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG 4/5 ₹ 29,990
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 Intel Core i7 13700H 14"(35.5cm)WUXGA OLED 400Nit Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz Refresh/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.35Kg),83E00007IN 3.6/5 Get Price
B0CM5R2QXS-1

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Apple MacBook Pro stands out as an attractive option for premium laptop shoppers. The device features the Apple M3 Pro chip, with configurations of up to a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, providing strong performance for complex tasks. Users can experience up to 18 hours of battery life.

The Liquid Retina XDR display ensures excellent visuals, with a brightness level of 1,000 nits for HDR content and 600 nits for SDR. The HD camera enhances video calling, and smooth navigation improves user interaction. The laptop offers connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Apple MacBook Pro is available for Rs. 2,19,990.

Also read:Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

2. ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED

B09T95ZTBP-2

The ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED offers a 13% discount during the sale. This laptop, equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, supports multitasking efficiently. With a performance boost from its 14 cores and 18 threads, it operates at speeds of up to 4.5 GHz.

The OLED display provides an immersive viewing experience with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The device includes a backlit keyboard, allowing users to work in low-light conditions. It also offers 16 GB of RAM for substantial storage capacity. The ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED is available at Rs. 1,02,990.

Also read:Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy

3. HP Pavilion Plus 13th Gen Intel EVO Ci7

B0CJJY3PGH-3

The HP Pavilion Plus, featuring the Intel Core i7 processor, provides a reliable computing experience. With speeds reaching up to 5.0 GHz, this laptop supports efficient productivity through its 14 cores and 20 threads.

The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an anti-glare feature, enabling extended use without eye strain. The device also includes an OLED display and backlit keyboard for enhanced usability. Users can purchase the HP Pavilion Plus 13th Gen Intel EVO Ci7 for Rs. 1,06,990, enjoying a 26% discount.

Also read:Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: OnePlus Watch 2R, Apple Watch Series 9, and other top 5 smartwatches to buy

4. Acer Aspire Lite Premium Thin and Light Laptop

B0DB1SDB87-4

The Acer Aspire Lite laptop includes AMD Radeon Graphics, suitable for light gaming and media use. It features 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM for effective multitasking. The device offers 512 GB SSD NVMe storage, with an option to expand up to 1TB.

Connectivity options include USB ports and a Type-C connection, allowing flexibility for external devices. The laptop's keyboard supports international languages and features an independent numeric keypad. The Acer Aspire Lite is available for Rs. 32,990.

Also read:iPhone 13 around 40000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: How to get the deal

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 6

B0CGM3D323-5

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is currently offered at a 39% discount during the Amazon Sale. This laptop, powered by an i5 processor, operates effectively with multiple applications and tabs. Its specifications include a base speed of 2.6GHz, a maximum speed of 4.7GHz, 12 cores, and 16 threads.

The device supports various connectivity options, including USB-C Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI port capable of 4K output. Built to military-grade standards, this laptop includes a camera with a privacy shutter for added security. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is priced at Rs. 69,990.

FAQs

1. What types of laptops are available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

You can find premium laptops, including gaming laptops and high-performance devices, at discounted prices during the sale.

2. Are there any additional offers besides discounts?

Yes, you can take advantage of exchange programs, cashback offers, and bank discounts on your laptop purchase.

3. What is the price of the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro during the sale?

The Apple 2023 MacBook Pro is available for Rs. 2,19,990 during the sale.

4. Can I get a discount on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6?

Yes, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is currently available at a 39% discount, priced at Rs. 69,990.

5. Is the ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED suitable for multitasking?

Yes, the ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED, with its Intel Core i5 processor, supports multitasking efficiently.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 19:00 IST
Trending: these macbook air, macbook pro models are now vintage and obsolete for apple windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes macbook air m1 for 53,000 in amazon great indian festival 2024: 4 big reasons to buy it apple october event 2024: what key upgrades are expected from the upcoming m4 macs? hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine 10 best laptops under 1 lakh: premium choices for tech enthusiasts lenovo yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: sleek and feature-filled laptop at rs.101990 zenith computers making a comeback! entry with laptops and pcs wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional asus tuf gaming a14, proart px13, rog zephyrus g16, and zenbook s16 series laptops launched in india- all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions
GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October

GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October
Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices

Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets