Quordle 650 answer for November 5: Deceptively easy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 650 answer for November 5: Today’s puzzle might be easy but it is not a piece of cake, so beware! Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 17:24 IST
Quordle 650 answer for November 5: Avoid causal guesswork. Use these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to efficiently find the words. (HT Tech)
Quordle 650 answer for November 5: Avoid causal guesswork. Use these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to efficiently find the words. (HT Tech)

Quordle 650 answer for November 5: Two easy puzzles in a row! Are we still playing the same game? Quordle can be mercilessly difficult when it wants to and for the majority of the previous week, it was. However, since yesterday, the difficulty level has drastically reduced, giving even the casual players hope to build up their streak. But do remember that just because it is an easy puzzle, you should not take it lightly. You will still have to use the right strategy to figure out the words. And if you are struggling, then you should check these Quordle hints and clues to guide yourself in the right direction. If you need some extra assistance, just go to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 650 hints for November 5

The best part about this puzzle is that there are no repeating letters. This is probably the first in a hundred puzzles to have no repeating letters at all. And this makes finding the words much easier too. The words are all common and follow a simple letter arrangement, so you have nothing to worry about at all. Just use your favorite starting word and get down to solving it.

Quordle 650 clues for November 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, D, P, and S.

2. The words end with the letters H, E, R, and K.

3. Word 1 clue - a diagram in which a line or a curve shows the relationship between two quantities, measurements, etc

4. Word 2 clue - a slow, sad song or piece of music that is boring to listen to

5. Word 3 clue - of or near the North or South Pole

6. Word 4 clue - a very small spot or mark

These were your clues. Now go on and solve the puzzle. These clues will make your job a lot easier. And if you're struggling on your last few attempts, then just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 650 answers for November 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GRAPH

2. DIRGE

3. POLAR

4. SPECK

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 17:24 IST
