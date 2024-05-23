Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch date revealed: Know when the foldable smartphone is coming to India

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro have been in talks for some time now as the company has started teasing the product, hinting towards its official launch in India. While we are waiting for the official launch announcement, Vivo may have accidentally revealed the launch date via Flipkart's product page. If you are waiting to experience Vivo's new foldable innovation then check out its leaked launch date and expected specs.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch date

According to Flipkart's microsite for Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the smartphone is expected to debut on June 6, 2024. The webpage for Vivo's new foldable smartphone consists of several details such as the weight, dimensions, and other teased features. However, it looks like the company has revealed the India launch date for Vivo X Fold 3 Pro unintentionally.

Vivo still has not made an official launch announcement, therefore, the mentioned launch date could be changed or they may reveal an entirely different date.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to come with a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display. The smartphone will be likely powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which may also support some AI features. It was also revealed that the AI features may include note-making and transcriptions.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will reportedly support the Zeiss Branded cameras. The smartphone will likely feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the main screen, the smartphone is expected to sport a 32MP selfie camera. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5700mAh battery which may support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It may run on UI based on Android 14 and it is expected to offer 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

However, note that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs are based on leaks and speculation and the official details will be revealed during the launch.

