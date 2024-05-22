Realme GT 6T launched in India at 30,999: Check specs, features, bank offers and more

After teasing the smartphone for weeks, Realme finally launched the G6 6T smartphone in India with some powerful offerings. The smartphone is launched in the mid-range segment, but it claims to deliver flagship features and advanced gaming and multitasking capabilities. The Realme GT 6T wraps a unique nano-mirror design which makes the smartphone look sleek and premium. If you are looking for a performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000 then check what the Realme GT 6T has in store for users.

Realme GT 6T specs

The Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits beak brightness. It also offers a High Brightness Mode and 6000 nits of local peak brightness. Debuting in the performance market, the smartphone is equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone also comes with an Iceberg Vapor Cooling System for heat management to effectively maintain the smartphone temperature during multitasking or graphic-intensive gaming.

For photography, the Realme GT 6T sports a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS SONY LYT 600 sensor and an 8MP SONY IMX355 wide-angle sensor. The camera also supports AI features such as AI perception control and AI noise reduction. On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. For heavy usage users will require a powerful battery, therefore, Realme GT 6T is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Realme GT 6T runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and it offers three years of Operating system upgrades and four years of security upgrades.

Realme GT 6T Price and availability

The Realme GT 6T is available in two stylish colour options: Fluid Silver and Razor Green. The Realme GT 6T comes with a starting price of Rs.30999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes to Rs.38999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone will go on sale from May 29, 2024 on Amazon, Realme website, and retail stores. Realme is also offering bank discounts which further reduces the price of base storage variant to Rs.24999.

