 Showtime OTT release: Know when and where to watch series starring Emraan Hashmi online | How-to
Home How To Showtime OTT release: Know when and where to watch series starring Emraan Hashmi online

Showtime OTT release: Know when and where to watch series starring Emraan Hashmi online

Showtime OTT release: Want to get an inside look at Bollywood struggles? Know when and where you can watch the series starring Emraan Hashmi online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 10:14 IST
OTT weekend watchlist: From Eagle to Maamla Legal Hai, know what to stream
Showtime OTT release
1/5 Eagle: Eagle OTT release date is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. Eagle is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Ravi Teja in the leading role as an illegal arms dealer. It is a South Indian action drama which you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home. (B4U/ YouTube)
Showtime OTT release
2/5 Maamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is set to debut on the OTT platform today, March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. It is a comedy courtroom drama which you can watch with your friends and family over this weekend. (Netflix)
Showtime OTT release
3/5 Ambajipeta Marriage Band: The film is a Telugu village drama which takes viewers back to the early 2000s. It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. The comedy film features Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is set to make its OTT debut today, March 1, 2024, on Aha.  ( Geetha Arts)
Showtime OTT release
4/5 Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma featuring comedy-thriller series is back for season 2 on Zee5 on March 1, 2024. The legal drama will continue from where season 1 was left and the lead character Sonu Singh will try to solve suspicious mysteries. You can watch this new series from the comfort of your home. (Zee5)
Showtime OTT release
5/5 Spaceman: It is a science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck. The Spaceman features Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano. You can watch Adam Sandler in action on OTT platform Netflix from today, March 1, 2024.  (Netflix)
Showtime OTT release is out! Check the date and online platform where you can watch Emraan Hashmi. (Disney plus Hotstar)

Showtime OTT release: We have all seen the glamorous life of Bollywood actors, but what if we tell you that you can get a glimpse of what really happens inside the multimillion-dollar industry? Yes, Karan Johar is all set to unveil the reality of Bollywood industries with the upcoming web series “Showtime.” The web series includes some famous faces of Bollywood and the OTT debut of Emraan Hashmi. The good news is that the Showtime OTT release date has finally been revealed and we can watch the series from the comfort of our homes. Know more about the web series here.

Showtime OTT release: Cast, Plot, more

Showtime is a drama series that will take the viewer backstage and provide a look at what actually happens in Bollywood and how actors struggle behind the scenes. The series is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. The series was produced by Karan Johar. Showtime stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, and others in critical roles.

Also read: Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: From Murder Mubarak to Fighter, know what to stream online

OTT play quoted Karan Johar from an interview, in which he said, “Showtime is a show that showcases so many different shades of the industry. While there's showbiz, glitz, glamour, drama it also touches upon the unspoken emotional rollercoaster that people go through behind the sets.” Now, the web series will soon make its OTT debut on the OTT platforms. Know more about Showtime OTT release date and platform.

Showtime OTT release: When and where to watch online

Showtime episodes will start streaming from tomorrow, March 8, 2024, on Disney+Hotstar. In a recent X post by the streaming platform, it quoted dialogue from the movie, which said, “Cinema dhanda nahi, dharm hai.” Which makes the web series even more exciting to watch. Make sure to add the series to your watchlist to get a reminder of when the web series goes live on the platform.

Note that to stream movies and series on Disney+Hotstar, you have to opt for its monthly or yearly subscription plan.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 10:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets