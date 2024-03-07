Showtime OTT release: Know when and where to watch series starring Emraan Hashmi online

Showtime OTT release: We have all seen the glamorous life of Bollywood actors, but what if we tell you that you can get a glimpse of what really happens inside the multimillion-dollar industry? Yes, Karan Johar is all set to unveil the reality of Bollywood industries with the upcoming web series “Showtime.” The web series includes some famous faces of Bollywood and the OTT debut of Emraan Hashmi. The good news is that the Showtime OTT release date has finally been revealed and we can watch the series from the comfort of our homes. Know more about the web series here.

Showtime OTT release: Cast, Plot, more

Showtime is a drama series that will take the viewer backstage and provide a look at what actually happens in Bollywood and how actors struggle behind the scenes. The series is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. The series was produced by Karan Johar. Showtime stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, and others in critical roles.

OTT play quoted Karan Johar from an interview, in which he said, “Showtime is a show that showcases so many different shades of the industry. While there's showbiz, glitz, glamour, drama it also touches upon the unspoken emotional rollercoaster that people go through behind the sets.” Now, the web series will soon make its OTT debut on the OTT platforms. Know more about Showtime OTT release date and platform.

Showtime OTT release: When and where to watch online

Showtime episodes will start streaming from tomorrow, March 8, 2024, on Disney+Hotstar. In a recent X post by the streaming platform, it quoted dialogue from the movie, which said, “Cinema dhanda nahi, dharm hai.” Which makes the web series even more exciting to watch. Make sure to add the series to your watchlist to get a reminder of when the web series goes live on the platform.

Note that to stream movies and series on Disney+Hotstar, you have to opt for its monthly or yearly subscription plan.

