 Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: From Murder Mubarak to Fighter, know what to stream online | How-to
Home How To Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: From Murder Mubarak to Fighter, know what to stream online

Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: From Murder Mubarak to Fighter, know what to stream online

Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: Watch Murder Mubarak, Fighter, Lal Salaam, and more films on the OTT platform this month. Check the OTT release date, cast, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 15:44 IST
Abraham Ozler OTT release delayed; Know where you may get to watch this thriller online
Murder Mubarak
1/5 Earlier, Abraham Ozler OTT release date was slated as February 9, however, later the reports claimed that the film would be available on  Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, 2024. Now, it seems like the film's OTT release date has been revised for later. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Murder Mubarak
2/5 According to some reports, the Abraham Ozler OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, therefore, we may see Jayaram’s psychological thriller soon on the online platform. Note that there has been no confirmation about the date or the OTT platform that it will be featured on as of now. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Murder Mubarak
3/5 Abraham Ozler made a theatrical debut on 11 January 2024 and now fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release on the OTT platform so they can watch the action online from the comfort of their homes. Now, with two delays, it looks like the film will take some time to hit the OTT platforms. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Murder Mubarak
4/5 Abraham Ozler is made by Midhun Manuel Thomas and written by Dr Randheer Krishnan. The film stars famous Mollywood actors such as Jayaram, Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish, and others in the supporting roles. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Murder Mubarak
5/5 However, expectations are that the Abraham Ozler OTT release date will be announced soon. Till then we will have to wait to see how this new crime drama unfolds with Jayaram leading the film.  (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Murder Mubarak
View all Images
Here is the list of the top 5 trending OTT releases in March. (Netflix)

Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: In search of new movies and web series trending on OTT platforms? Look no more, as the list of upcoming OTT releases in March is here and it's exciting as ever. From Karisma Kapoor's first OTT appearance to Rajinikanth's awaited film, Lal Salaam, you can all watch these epic movies and series from the comfort of your own home. Check out the top 5 trending OTT releases in March to make the month most exciting and fun by streaming online with your friends and family.

Top 5 trending OTT releases in March

  1. Ae Watan Mere Watan: This film showcased the real-life events of India's pre-independence era. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, and Anand Tiwari in the leading roles. Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to make its OTT release on March 21, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Murder Mubarak: It is a comedy/ mystery-thriller drama starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. Netflix recently released its trailer announcing its OTT release date which is on March 15, 2024.

Also read: Valari OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ritika Singh-starring horror film online

3. Yatra 2: This film is speculated to be released on OTT platforms this month. It is based on the life of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The film stars Mammootty, Jiiva, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, and more. The film is said to release on March 8, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's most awaited film is set to make its OTT debut in March on Netflix. Lal Salaam is a Tamil-language sports action drama film which is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film showcases how talented cricketers are thrown out of the league due to politics.

5. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starring action drama film will soon be released on Netflix in March. Earlier it was reported that the online streaming platform has bought the OTT release rights for a whopping Rs.150 crore. Now, the film is speculated to debut on March 21.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 15:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets