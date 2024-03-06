Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: From Murder Mubarak to Fighter, know what to stream online

Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: In search of new movies and web series trending on OTT platforms? Look no more, as the list of upcoming OTT releases in March is here and it's exciting as ever. From Karisma Kapoor's first OTT appearance to Rajinikanth's awaited film, Lal Salaam, you can all watch these epic movies and series from the comfort of your own home. Check out the top 5 trending OTT releases in March to make the month most exciting and fun by streaming online with your friends and family.

Top 5 trending OTT releases in March

Ae Watan Mere Watan: This film showcased the real-life events of India's pre-independence era. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, and Anand Tiwari in the leading roles. Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to make its OTT release on March 21, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Murder Mubarak: It is a comedy/ mystery-thriller drama starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. Netflix recently released its trailer announcing its OTT release date which is on March 15, 2024.

Also read: Valari OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ritika Singh-starring horror film online

3. Yatra 2: This film is speculated to be released on OTT platforms this month. It is based on the life of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The film stars Mammootty, Jiiva, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, and more. The film is said to release on March 8, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's most awaited film is set to make its OTT debut in March on Netflix. Lal Salaam is a Tamil-language sports action drama film which is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film showcases how talented cricketers are thrown out of the league due to politics.

5. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starring action drama film will soon be released on Netflix in March. Earlier it was reported that the online streaming platform has bought the OTT release rights for a whopping Rs.150 crore. Now, the film is speculated to debut on March 21.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!