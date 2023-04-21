TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH Live: Where to Stream Chennai vs Hyderabad IPL Match Today Live Score

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH Live: Chennai Super Kings registered a brilliant 8-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match and as a result, they have climbed up to the 3rd spot in TATA IPL 2023 table. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad fell to a defeat against Mumbai Indians, losing by 14 runs. SRH now languish at the 9th spot, having won just 2 games out of their last 5.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the CSK vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH Live: Time and Venue

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK vs SRH will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH Live: Where to watch

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

CSK vs SRH: Squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.