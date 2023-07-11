Hp Zbook Power G8 (50d11pa) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP ZBook Power G8 50D11PA Laptop HP ZBook Power G8 50D11PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, speculated price is Rs 189,499 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

HP ZBook Power G8 50D11PA Laptop Price in India The starting price for the HP ZBook Power G8 50D11PA Laptop in India is Rs. 189,499. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Hp Zbook Power G8 50d11pa Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 65 W Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Features Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare 400 nits 100% sRGB

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) General Information Dimensions(WxDxH) 359.4 x 228 x 23 mm

Brand HP

Thickness 23 Millimeter thickness

Weight 1.89 Kg weight

Operating System Type 64-bit

Colour Black

Model Power G8 (50D11PA)

Operating System Windows 10 Professional Memory RAM type DDR4

RAM speed 3200 Mhz

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 32 GB Multimedia Video Recording 720

Microphone Type Dual array digital microphones

Speakers Dual stereo speakers,

Audio Solution HP Audio

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes Networking Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 3 Years

Sales Package Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents Performance Graphics Memory 4 GB

Chipset Intel WM590

Graphic Processor NVIDIA T1200

Clockspeed 4.7 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Peripherals Backlit Keyboard Yes

Pointing Device ClickPad Mylar with multi-touch gesture support, taps enabled as default

Keyboard HP Premium Quiet Keyboard, spill-resistant, full-size, , keyboard with a Programmable Key and numeric keypad Ports USB 2.0 slots 2

Microphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

Ethernet Ports 1 Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

