Hp Zbook Power G8 (50d11pa) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP ZBook Power G8 50D11PA Laptop

HP ZBook Power G8 50D11PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, speculated price is Rs 189,499 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Key Specs
₹189,499 (speculated)
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.89 Kg weight
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

HP ZBook Power G8 50D11PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP ZBook Power G8 50D11PA Laptop in India is Rs. 189,499.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP ZBook Power G8 (50D11PA) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming

Hp Zbook Power G8 50d11pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare 400 nits 100% sRGB
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 359.4 x 228 x 23 mm
  • HP
  • 23 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.89 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • Power G8 (50D11PA)
  • Windows 10 Professional
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Dual array digital microphones
  • Dual stereo speakers,
  • HP Audio
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • Yes
Others
  • 3 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Intel WM590
  • NVIDIA T1200
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • ClickPad Mylar with multi-touch gesture support, taps enabled as default
  • HP Premium Quiet Keyboard, spill-resistant, full-size, , keyboard with a Programmable Key and numeric keypad
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Icon
    Hp Zbook Power G8 50d11pa Laptop