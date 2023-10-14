Hp Omen Transcend 16 U0005tx (834t6pa) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen Transcend 16 u0005TX 834T6PA Laptop HP Omen Transcend 16 u0005TX 834T6PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 199,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen Transcend 16 u0005TX 834T6PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen Transcend 16 u0005TX 834T6PA Laptop now with free delivery.