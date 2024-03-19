 Huawei Matepad T8 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Tablet
Home Tablets in India Huawei Tablet Huawei MatePad T8 LTE

Huawei MatePad T8 LTE

Huawei MatePad T8 LTE is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei MatePad T8 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Huawei MatePad T8 LTE now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
HuaweiMatePadT8LTE_Capacity_5100mAh
HuaweiMatePadT8LTE_RAM_2GB
HuaweiMatePadT8LTE_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35152/heroimage/140105-v1-huawei-matepad-t8-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_HuaweiMatePadT8LTE_3
Key Specs
₹17,990
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v10 (Q)
5100 mAh
2 GB
310 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Huawei MatePad T8 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei MatePad T8 LTE in India is Rs. 17,990.  This is the Huawei MatePad T8 LTE base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Deepsea Blue.

Huawei MatePad T8 LTE

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Deepsea Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Huawei Matepad T8 Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    5100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Width

    121.1 mm

  • Height

    199.7 mm

  • Colours

    Deepsea Blue

  • Weight

    310 grams

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    77 %

  • Model

    MatePad T8 LTE

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    September 15, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Custom UI

    EMUI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Huawei

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8768

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Huawei Matepad T8 Lte