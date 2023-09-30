Xiaomi Redmi Tablet Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet

Xiaomi Redmi Tablet Xiaomi Redmi Tablet is a Android v12 tablet, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with Octa core, 2.3 GHz Processor and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,990 (speculated) Screen Size 10.1 inches (25.65 cm) Processor Octa core, 2.3 GHz Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Tablet Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Tablet in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Tablet base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Tablet Full Specifications Battery User Replaceable No

Capacity 7800 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 67W

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Screen Resolution 1200 x 2000 pixels

Screen Size 10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

Pixel Density 231 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD General Network 5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

Brand Xiaomi

Model Redmi Tablet

Operating System Android v12

Custom UI MIUI

Fingerprint Sensor No

Launch Date October 11, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Voice Calling No

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon

RAM 6 GB

Processor Octa core, 2.3 GHz Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

