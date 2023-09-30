 Xiaomi Redmi Tablet Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet
Xiaomi Redmi Tablet

Xiaomi Redmi Tablet is a Android v12 tablet, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with Octa core, 2.3 GHz Processor and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 30 September 2023
XiaomiRedmiTablet_Capacity_7800mAh
Key Specs
₹29,990 (speculated)
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz
Android v12
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Tablet Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Tablet in India is Rs. 29,990.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Tablet base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Tablet

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured
Xiaomi Redmi Tablet Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7800 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 67W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    231 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Model

    Redmi Tablet

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    October 11, 2023 (Unofficial)

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2.3 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
    Xiaomi Redmi Tablet