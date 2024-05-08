Google Pixel Tablet Pro Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। google Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet Pro Google Pixel Tablet Pro is a Android v12 tablet, speculated price is Rs 43,990 in India with Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Octa core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹43,990 (speculated) Screen Size 10.95 inches (27.81 cm) Processor Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Octa core, Cortex A55) Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Google Pixel Tablet Pro Price in India The starting price for the Google Pixel Tablet Pro in India is Rs. 43,990. This is the Google Pixel Tablet Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Google Pixel Tablet Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Google Pixel Tablet Pro Full Specifications Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

User Replaceable No

Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Shooting Modes High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Settings Exposure compensation Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 10.95 inches (27.81 cm)

Pixel Density 155 ppi

Screen Resolution 1200 x 1200 pixels

Display Type AMOLED General Network 5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

Operating System Android v12

Brand Google

Model Pixel Tablet Pro

Fingerprint Sensor No

Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Voice Calling No

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

Processor Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Octa core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Google Tensor

RAM 8 GB

Coprocessor Titan M2 Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

