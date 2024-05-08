 Google Pixel Tablet Pro Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। google Tablet
Google Pixel Tablet Pro

Google Pixel Tablet Pro is a Android v12 tablet, speculated price is Rs 43,990 in India with Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Octa core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 08 May 2024
GooglePixelTabletPro_Capacity_5100mAh
GooglePixelTabletPro_Ram_8GB
Key Specs
₹43,990 (speculated)
10.95 inches (27.81 cm)
Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Octa core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Google Pixel Tablet Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Google Pixel Tablet Pro in India is Rs. 43,990.  This is the Google Pixel Tablet Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel Tablet Pro

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Google Tablets

Google Pixel Tablet Pro Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    12 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.95 inches (27.81 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    155 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1200 pixels

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Brand

    Google

  • Model

    Pixel Tablet Pro

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    November 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Graphics

    Mali-G710 MC10

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Octa core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Google Tensor

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Coprocessor

    Titan M2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
    Google Pixel Tablet Pro