Huawei Mediapad T1 7.0 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Tablet

 Huawei Mediapad T1 7.0 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
Huawei MediaPad T1 7 0

Huawei MediaPad T1 7 0 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 5,343 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei MediaPad T1 7 0 from HT Tech. Buy Huawei MediaPad T1 7 0 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
HuaweiMediaPadT17.0_Capacity_4100mAh
HuaweiMediaPadT17.0_RAM_1GB
HuaweiMediaPadT17.0_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹5,343
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
1 GB
278 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Huawei MediaPad T1 7 0 Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei MediaPad T1 7 0 in India is Rs. 5,343.  This is the Huawei MediaPad T1 7 0 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver. ...Read More

Huawei MediaPad T1 7.0

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Huawei Mediapad T1 7 0 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    4100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 300 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Width

    107 mm

  • Colours

    Silver

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Weight

    278 grams

  • Height

    191.8 mm

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    67.42 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Model

    MediaPad T1 7.0

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Huawei

  • Custom UI

    EMUI

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    June 22, 2016 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Chipset

    Spreadtrum SC7731G

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Huawei Mediapad T1 7 0