 Huawei P20 Lite Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei P20 Lite

    Huawei P20 Lite is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei P20 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Huawei P20 Lite now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Huawei P20 Lite Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 7.4 mm
    • 148.6 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • Klein Blue, Midnight Black
    • 145 grams
    Display
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • 432 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19:9
    • Yes with notch
    • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 80.06 %
    General
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • P20 Lite
    • EMUI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 3, 2018 (Official)
    • Huawei
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T830 MP2
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • HiSilicon Kirin 659
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 51.3 GB
    Huawei P20 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei P20 Lite in India?

    Huawei P20 Lite price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei P20 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Huawei P20 Lite?

    What is the Huawei P20 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei P20 Lite Waterproof?

    Huawei P20 Lite