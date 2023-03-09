 Huawei Ascend G730 Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Huawei Phones Huawei Ascend G730

    Huawei Ascend G730

    Huawei Ascend G730 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,122 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Ascend G730 from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Ascend G730 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21149/heroimage/huawei-ascend-g730-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21149/images/Design/huawei-ascend-g730-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,122
    4 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Huawei Ascend G730 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 78.3 mm
    • 151.5 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    • 180 grams
    • Black, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.25 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 200 ppi
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • April 10, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Ascend G730
    • Huawei
    • EMUI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6572
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Huawei Ascend G730 FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei Ascend G730 in India?

    Huawei Ascend G730 price in India at 14,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei Ascend G730?

    How many colors are available in Huawei Ascend G730?

    How long does the Huawei Ascend G730 last?

    What is the Huawei Ascend G730 Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei Ascend G730 Waterproof?

    View More

    Huawei Ascend G730