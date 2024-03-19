 Iball Itab Moviez Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall ITAB MovieZ

IBall ITAB MovieZ is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with Octa core, 1.66 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall ITAB MovieZ from HT Tech. Buy IBall ITAB MovieZ now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹19,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.66 GHz, Cortex A55
Android v9.0 (Pie)
7000 mAh
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

IBall ITAB MovieZ Price in India

The starting price for the IBall ITAB MovieZ in India is Rs. 19,990.  This is the IBall ITAB MovieZ base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Iball Itab Moviez Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    7000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    iTAB MovieZ

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Launch Date

    November 15, 2019 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.66 GHz, Cortex A55

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    Unisoc SC9863

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
IBall ITAB MovieZ News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

