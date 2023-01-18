 Infinix Hot 6 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 6 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Infinix Hot 6 Pro Price in India

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro is Rs.8,990 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 31 Hours(3G) / Up to 48 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 31 Hours(3G) / Up to 48 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, Bordeaux Red, City Blue
    • 8.6 mm
    • 76.2 mm
    • 158 grams
    • 160.4 mm
    Display
    • 76.01 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 268 ppi
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Infinix XOS
    • Infinix
    • Hot 6 Pro
    • July 17, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Adreno 308
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Infinix Hot 6 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro in India?

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 6 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 6 Pro?

    How long does the Infinix Hot 6 Pro last?

    What is the Infinix Hot 6 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot 6 Pro Waterproof?

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro