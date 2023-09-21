Icon
Home Laptops PC News Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

Acer introduces the budget-friendly gaming laptop, Acer Nitro V, packed with impressive features and affordable price tags in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 11:26 IST
Acer Nitro V comes at a starting price tag of Rs. 76,990 in India. (Acer)

Acer has introduced a brand-new gaming laptop in India, and it's called the Acer Nitro V. This laptop is designed for people who enjoy playing games on their computers and want a good gaming experience without spending too much money. Let's dive into what this laptop has to offer.

Acer Nitro V Features

TheAcer Nitro V comes with a 15.6-inch screen that displays images in high quality (FHD+ resolution). It has a special feature called a "144Hz refresh rate," which makes the pictures look very smooth when you're playing games. The screen is also quick to respond, taking only 3 milliseconds to react to your actions. On the outside, the laptop has a cool Nitro logo and some stylish diagonal stripes that gamers will appreciate. The logo even lights up! There's also a built-in webcam that can take clear pictures and reduce background noise. And don't forget about the speakers and microphone- they have smart technology to make for a superior sound, says the company.

The Acer Nitro V is powered by a special 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which makes everything run smoothly. For gamers who care about graphics, it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which has 6GB of its own memory just for graphics. This laptop also has a decent amount of memory (16GB of DDR5 RAM), and you can even add more if you want (up to 32GB). Plus, it has fast storage (512GB SSD) to save all your games and files.

The Acer Nitro V has two fans inside to keep it cool, so your laptop won't overheat while you're gaming. That's a big plus! And it has a strong battery (57Wh) that will last a long time, and it comes with a charger (135W AC adapter) to keep it powered up.

Now, let's talk about how you can connect to the internet and other devices. The Acer Nitro V has Bluetooth 5.1, which is handy for connecting wireless devices. It also has super-fast Wi-Fi 6, so you can enjoy online gaming without interruptions. There are two USB 3.2 ports, one USB-C ThunderBolt 4 port (which can connect to many things), and an HDMI 2.1 port for plugging into a bigger screen.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, says, "With the Nitro V, we're taking things even further and giving gamers more features, all at a price that won't break the bank."

The starting model, which has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs Rs. 76,990. If you want even more performance, you can get the version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just Rs. 79,990.

You can buy the Acer Nitro V from various places like Amazon, Flipkart, Acer's official online store, and many offline stores that sell different brands of laptops.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 11:26 IST
