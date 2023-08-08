Amazon Freedom Day Sale: From LG to Lenovo, huge discounts available on top monitors

Amazon Freedom sale is all set to conclude today and, of you are looking to shop for some electronic products, then you will have to hurry. Huge price cuts have been rolled out on different items. The sale started on Amazon on 4th August 2023 and today is the last day of the sale. The Amazon Sale is offering huge discounts on various appliances like Washing Machine, Tablets, smartphones, etc., nut here we are talking about the deals on top monitors here:

1. LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor:

B0C5MPH9G7-1

The LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor comes with 24-inches display with stunning visuals. it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you're sure to gain an added edge. This monitor is a suitable one for the games. An ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. Amazon festive sale is offering 44% initial discount on this LG monitor making the price of the monitor reduce to Rs. 12797 from Rs. 23000.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

2. ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz:

B09XK4GCY1-2

The ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED gives you 1920x1080 FHD native resolution support and a wide screen 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen size is 80cm (32") with 16.7 Million colours support, giving you the best wide screen viewing experience and a natural colour reproduction. The monitor has a wall mount feature which makes it easy to use and decor friendly. Inside the box you get Monitor, Metal Base, Metal stand, input cable, power adapter, power cable and User manual. Amazon Freedom sale is offering 60% initial discount on it making the price of the smartphone reduce to Rs. 11996 from Rs. 29999.

3. Lenovo L-Series - L22E-30, 22 Inch:

B097MG6HVP-3

This Lenovo monitor comes with a 22inch display with 16.7 Million Colours visuals. This Monitor comes with Lenovo Authorised 3 Years Onsite Warranty. It has a 3-sided near edgeless design and AMD Freesync. Inside the box you get a Monitor with a stand, Power cable (1.8 m), HDMI cable (1.8 m) and Quick setup guide. Amazon Great Freedom sale is offering 56% initial discount on this Lenovo monitor which drops its price from Rs. 17190 to Rs. 7597.

4. Acer Nitro VG240YS:

B088FLG41L-4

This Acer Nitro VG240YS monitor comes with Integrated AMD FreeSync Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing. The super-slim bezels not only look good, they mean you can use multiple monitors without any annoying thick black lines between them. The Acer monitor comes with 3 Years on Site warranty. In Amazon festive season sale you get 55% initial discount on this product making its price reduce to Rs. 10878 from Rs. 24000.

5. Amazon Basics:

B0BSWH2JGR-5

The Amazon Basics comes with a 21.5-inch Full HD display. It also Comes with a Full HD IPS 21.5-inch slim display so you can enjoy amazing image quality with 1920x1080 resolution. It comes with special features such as Anti Glare Screen, Tilt Adjustment, Frameless and Flicker-Free. Amazon Great Freedom sale is offering 56% initial discount making the price of the monitor reduced to Rs. 6109 from Rs. 13999.

You can further reduce the price of the monitor by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon.