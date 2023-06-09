Home Laptops PC News Be a code master! Here are 5 best laptops for coding, programming! Apple, Dell to Samsung

Be a code master! Here are 5 best laptops for coding, programming! Apple, Dell to Samsung

Want to become the master of coding? First, get the laptops that can help you on your coding and programming journey. Here are the 5 best laptops that you can buy, from MacBook Pro, Dell, HP, Samsung and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 15:21 IST
From writing codes to programming, these laptops are among the best available. (Pexels)

Programming and coding require laptops that can handle an intensive workload with ease. If you are in the market to buy a new laptop for your coding and programming needs, then there are three essential factors to look for before buying – a good processor, connectivity, and large memory. However, a bright display and long battery life also play a crucial role if you are right behind a laptop with versatility along with the coding. The best laptop means you can complete your task anytime without worries. To help you with this, here we have curated the list of 5 best laptops for coding and programming that you can buy now.

5 best laptops for coding and programming

Apple MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro series is among the best for your coding and programming needs. It is known for its reliable performance and long battery life too. Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chip comes at a price of Rs. 129900. Apple claims to offer up to 20 hours of battery life and faster performance than the previous MacBook Pro with an M1 chip.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo

Not just programming and coding, Asus laptops are handle graphic designing well too. If your work requires extensive tasks, then the ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo can be a good choice for you. It features a 5.6-inch4K UHD OLED and it is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor and 32GB DDR4 2933MH RAM.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, priced at Rs. 1,39,990 on Amazon for 512GB variant, is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It features a 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Need a laptop-cum-tablet? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will suit you the best. It is lightweight at 1.70 pounds and comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor. It promises to offer a battery life of up to 10.5 hours. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 1,72,000 on Amazon.

Dell XPS 15 (2023)

The latest Dell XPS 15 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs and features a 15.6-inch OLED display. It weighs just 1.86 kg. It is priced at Rs. 2,65,989 on Dell online store.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 15:21 IST
