Amazon sale 2023 - Laptops for students under Rs.25000: Acer One 14, HP Chromebook X360 to Lenovo V15, check top 5 deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival: The biggest Amazon sale of the season is now live where you can grab amazing deals on products across all categories and brands. This festive season you can upgrade your smartphone, laptop, home appliances, and more. If you are someone who's just started senior school or college and are looking for a feature-packed laptop, then this is the perfect time. Amazon is offering huge discounts on laptops which will save you a huge amount of money. Check the huge price cuts on the best laptops.

Best student laptops under Rs.25000

Acer One 14: The laptop features a 14-inch HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It runs with a base frequency of 2.60GHz and up to 3.50GHz at maximum boost. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop also includes pre-installed MS Office Home for students. The laptop retails for Rs.39999, however, you can get it for just Rs.24990 during the Amazon sale.

HP Chromebook X360: TheHP laptop sports a 14-inch micro-edge HD touchscreen display with 220 nits peak brightness. It is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 processor and Intel UHD graphics. The laptop comes with 4GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM AND 64GB internal storage. Additionally, it offers 100 GB free Google Cloud storage for 1 year which can be beneficial for students. The HP Chromebook X360 is priced at Rs.33578, but you can get it for just Rs.22990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Lenovo V15: The laptop features a 15.6-inch Antiglare FHD display with 250 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with Intel Celeron N4500 processor and Intel UHD Graphics comes with DirectX 12. It comes with 8GB DDR4 of RAM and 256GB SSD storage which can be upgraded up to 512GB SSD. The Lenovo V15 runs on Windows 11. The Lenovo V15 is originally priced at Rs.39251, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.24450, giving you a massive 38 percent discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: It features a 14-inch Antiglare FHD display with 220nits brightness. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with a base speed of 1.1 GHz and a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz. It is equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 600 for an improved viewing experience. It comes with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It has up to 7 hours of battery life with a 42Wh Battery. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 retails for Rs.33390, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.22990, giving you a 48 percent discount.

Acer One 14: It features a 14-inch Antiglare FHD display. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 1115G4 Processor with Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with 8 GB DDR4 SDRAM and 256 GB SSD storage. The laptop originally retails for Rs.41999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.24999, giving you a 40 percent discount.