Amazon Sale on laptops: Check massive price cuts on HP, Acer, Lenovo Chromebooks

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has been going on for days and the e-commerce website is providing great price cuts on top electronics products to help its customers make the best purchases during the festive season at affordable rates. During this season, buyers can grab great deals on laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc to upgrade their devices with new ones and that too at very reasonable prices. If you are someone who is looking for great deals on laptops, then check out the top 5 Chromebooks.

Top 5 Chromebook laptops during Amazon sale

HP Chromebook X360: The laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen micro-edge display with 220nits peak brightness. It has a 360° rotate feature which you can utilize as per your comfort. It is powered by a 4-core Intel Celeron N4120 processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB storage. It is backed by a 47Wh battery and it charges from 0% to 50% in 45 minutes. The HP Chromebook X360 is priced at Rs.32295, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.22990, giving you a 29 percent discount.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: It features an 11.6-inch HD touch display with a 360° rotation feature. It is equipped with Intel Celeron N4000 processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4 memory and 64GB storage. The Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and has built-in virus protection. The laptop features all the necessary Google apps. Additionally, it has a 12.5-hour battery life. The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 retails for Rs.45787, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.36630, giving you a 20 percent discount.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: The laptop sports an 11.6-inch HD 10-point multitouch screen display and enables 360° rotation. It is equipped with Intel Celeron N4020 Processor and Intel UHD 600 Graphics. It comes with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 32GB storage. The Lenovo laptop runs on ChromeOS. The Chromebook originally retails for Rs.32990, however during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.28990.

Acer Chromebook 314: The laptop features a 14-inch Full HD Display and it runs on ChromeOS. It is powered by Intel Celeron N4000 processor and Intel UHD Graphics. It features a 4GB ‎DDR3 RAM and 64GB internal storage. The laptop also offers an additional 100GB of Google Drive space. The Acer Chromebook 314 originally retails for Rs.45787, however, during Amazon sale you can get it for just Rs.36630, giving you a massive 20 percent discount. Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.

HP Chromebook 15a: It features a 15.6-inch micro-edge HD display with 250 nits brightness. It is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 processor and Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with 4 GB LPDDR4x-3200 MHz RAM and 128GB internal storage along with 100GB Google Drive storage for 1 year. It is backed by a 2-cell cylindrical Li-ion polymer battery with 47 Wh capacity and supports fast charging. The laptop is priced at Rs.33390, however from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23990, giving you a 28 percent discount.