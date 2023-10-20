Icon
Amazon Sale on laptops: Check massive price cuts on HP, Acer, Lenovo Chromebooks

Amazon Sale on laptops: Check massive price cuts on HP, Acer, Lenovo Chromebooks

Get huge discounts on Chromebook laptops during the Amazon sale 2023. Check deals and offers here

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 12:44 IST
From Acer to HP, enjoy these great laptop deals on Amazon; Check huge discounts
Looking for the best Chromebooks? Check the top 5 laptops here.
MSI Modern 14 laptop :This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.49990, down from its original price of Rs.78990. Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can enjoy an extra flat Rs. 1000 instant discount on their purchase, provided the minimum transaction value is Rs.5000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.11500.
image caption
Acer Aspire Lite laptop: .This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.27990 on Amazon, down from the original price of 44990, saving you 38 percent. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. There's also an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.10500.
image caption
HP 245 G8 3S7L2PA Notebook: Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs.21990, a substantial 44 percent reduction from the original price of Rs.39600. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer that can provide savings of up to Rs.10500.
image caption
Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop: Amazon is offering a  38% discount on this laptop bringing the price down to just Rs.54990 from a price of Rs. 89140. Furthermore, there's an opportunity for an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Plus, for those looking to trade in their old laptops, there's a chance to get up to Rs.11250 off.
image caption
HP Chromebook X360: There is a 47 percent discount available on this laptop on Amazon. You can buy it now for just Rs.16990, down from a price of Rs.32295. Additionally, there's a potential discount of up to Rs.11250 when you opt for an exchange.
Looking for the best Chromebooks? Check the top 5 laptops here.
Looking for the best Chromebooks? Check the top 5 laptops here. (Amazon)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has been going on for days and the e-commerce website is providing great price cuts on top electronics products to help its customers make the best purchases during the festive season at affordable rates. During this season, buyers can grab great deals on laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc to upgrade their devices with new ones and that too at very reasonable prices. If you are someone who is looking for great deals on laptops, then check out the top 5 Chromebooks.

Top 5 Chromebook laptops during Amazon sale

HP Chromebook X360: The laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen micro-edge display with 220nits peak brightness. It has a 360° rotate feature which you can utilize as per your comfort. It is powered by a 4-core Intel Celeron N4120 processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB storage. It is backed by a 47Wh battery and it charges from 0% to 50% in 45 minutes. The HP Chromebook X360 is priced at Rs.32295, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.22990, giving you a 29 percent discount.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
Acer Chromebook Spin 11: It features an 11.6-inch HD touch display with a 360° rotation feature. It is equipped with Intel Celeron N4000 processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4 memory and 64GB storage. The Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and has built-in virus protection. The laptop features all the necessary Google apps. Additionally, it has a 12.5-hour battery life. The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 retails for Rs.45787, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.36630, giving you a 20 percent discount.

 

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: The laptop sports an 11.6-inch HD 10-point multitouch screen display and enables 360° rotation. It is equipped with Intel Celeron N4020 Processor and Intel UHD 600 Graphics. It comes with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 32GB storage. The Lenovo laptop runs on ChromeOS. The Chromebook originally retails for Rs.32990, however during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.28990.

Acer Chromebook 314: The laptop features a 14-inch Full HD Display and it runs on ChromeOS. It is powered by Intel Celeron N4000 processor and Intel UHD Graphics. It features a 4GB ‎DDR3 RAM and 64GB internal storage. The laptop also offers an additional 100GB of Google Drive space. The Acer Chromebook 314 originally retails for Rs.45787, however, during Amazon sale you can get it for just Rs.36630, giving you a massive 20 percent discount. Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.

HP Chromebook 15a: It features a 15.6-inch micro-edge HD display with 250 nits brightness. It is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 processor and Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with 4 GB LPDDR4x-3200 MHz RAM and 128GB internal storage along with 100GB Google Drive storage for 1 year. It is backed by a 2-cell cylindrical Li-ion polymer battery with 47 Wh capacity and supports fast charging. The laptop is priced at Rs.33390, however from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23990, giving you a 28 percent discount.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 12:44 IST
