9 best laptops under 25000: Asus, HP to Lenovo, just check these productivity boosters out

What to consider before buying a laptop?

Display size : There are various sizes available, while some prefer bigger screens others prefer smaller screen sizes. Therefore, pick as per your preference as the screen size will also define the overall weight of the laptop.

: There are various sizes available, while some prefer bigger screens others prefer smaller screen sizes. Therefore, pick as per your preference as the screen size will also define the overall weight of the laptop. Processor: There are various types and generations of processors available, therefore, choose a device with a chipset that can effortlessly perform all your required tasks without lag.

There are various types and generations of processors available, therefore, choose a device with a chipset that can effortlessly perform all your required tasks without lag. Battery life: Pick a laptop with a larger battery size which provides long hours of performance. Therefore, you do not have to charge the laptop every few hours.

Pick a laptop with a larger battery size which provides long hours of performance. Therefore, you do not have to charge the laptop every few hours. Features: Know your requirements and see what features will be most important to carry out your tasks efficiently. On that basis, select a laptop that has all your required features. Buying one that works at lightning speed even though your needs are just about average, is not a good policy.

Know your requirements and see what features will be most important to carry out your tasks efficiently. On that basis, select a laptop that has all your required features. Buying one that works at lightning speed even though your needs are just about average, is not a good policy. Operating system: Consider which operating system will be best for you, whether it is Windows, macOS or Chromebook. Also, check how long it will receive support.

9 best laptops under 25000:

HP Chromebook 15A:

The first in the list of best laptops under 25000 is the HP Chromebook 15A which comes with some great offerings and features. The HP laptop features a 15.6-inch diagonal HD display and anti-glare screen with up to 250nits peak brightness. The laptop comes with an integrated Intel UHD Graphics card for an enhanced viewing experience. In terms of operating system, the HP Chromebook 15A runs on Chrome 64 which also provides various Google Apps along with built-in Google Assistant.

For performance, the laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor paired with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC storage to keep all your necessary apps and files. Additionally, the laptop also comes with 100GB of Google Drive storage for 1 year. The laptop also sports an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. For sound quality, it comes with Dual speakers and it also features HP Imagepad. To carry out log hours of work, the HP Chromebook 15A is backed by a 47 Whr battery.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 47 Watt Hour Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics RAM: 4GB RAM Storage: 128GB

2. ASUS VivoBook 15:

The next on this list of best laptops under 25000 is the ASUS VivoBook 15 which comes with some unique features to adhere to your requirements. The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display with NanoEdge bezel and up to 220 nits peak brightness. The display has an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and 45 percent NTSC. The ASUS VivoBook 15 is compatible with Windows 11 Home which is the latest operating system by Microsoft.

For powerful performance, the laptop is equipped with Intel Celeron N4020 which has a base speed of 1.1 GHz and turbo speed of 2.8 GHz. In terms of memory and storage capacity, the laptop offers 4GB SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage which is enough to load all your required applications and files. The laptop is backed by a 37WHrs 2-cell Li-ion battery which gives up to 6 hours of battery life, however, the battery life depends on the conditions of usage. Additionally, the ASUS VivoBook 15 features a VGA web camera without a privacy shutter, a Built-in speaker, and a Built-in microphone.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 37 Watt Hour Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics RAM: 4GB RAM Storage: 256GB

3. HP Chromebook 14a:

The HP Chromebook 14a features a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display with up to 250 nits peak brightness. The display is integrated with Intel UHD Graphics which ensures 4K content and games in 720p. The laptop runs on Chrome 64 which also supports built-in Google Assistant which enables users to work faster and smarter without lifting a finger or switching screens. Ask questions, set reminders, play videos, control your home, and more. Make Google do it.

The HP Chromebook 14a is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency. For storage, it offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC internal storage. For lasting performance, the laptop is backed by a 2-cell cylindrical Li-Ion Polymer Battery with 47WH battery size. It offers up to 11 hours and 15 minutes of battery life. The laptop also comes with an HP 720 Wide Vision HD Camera with an integrated dual array digital Microphone. It also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo, MU-MIMO, a Keyboard and pointing Device, and an HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 47 Watt Hour Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics RAM: 4GB RAM Storage: 64GB

4. Lenovo V15:

The fourth on the list of best laptops under 25000 is the Lenovo V15 which comes with some amazing features and specifications to carry out your task effortlessly. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD Antiglare screen with 250 nits peak brightness. The display also sports an integrated Intel UHD Graphics card which comes with DirectX 12 and enables amazing graphics. The Lenevo V15 runs on preloaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity.

For powerful performance, the laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with a base speed of 1.1 GHz and a max speed of 2.8 GHz. In terms of storage capacity, it offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage which is upgradable up to 512GB SSD. For long hours of work, the laptop is backed by an integrated Li-Polymer 38Wh battery which offers up to 11 hours of video playback time.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 38 Watt Hour Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics 600 RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

5. Acer One 14:

If you are looking for a feature-filled laptop with a compact design then Acer One 14 could be the right choice for you. The laptop features a 14-inch HD anti glare LED and backlit TFT LCD Display which provides crisp quality. For an amazing viewing experience, the laptop is integrated with an AMD Radeon Graphics card and it runs on Windows 11 Home.

For performance and effortless multitasking, the Acer One 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor with a base frequency of 2.60GHz and a maximum speed of 3.50GHz. The perfect combination of performance, power consumption, and value helps your device run smoothly. For storage, the laptop offers 8GB high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM which enables users to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. It also provides 256 GB SSD storage which allows for fast bootup and data transfer. The laptop also includes an optimized HD camera and dual microphones. For lasting performance, the Acer One 14 is backed by a ‎36 Watt Hours battery.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 36 Watt Hour Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

6. JioBook 11:

JioBook 11 is the perfect blend of features, style and budget which makes it the best laptop under 25000. The laptop features an 11.6-inch Anti-glare HD display with enough brightness to keep your focus undisturbed, allowing you to perform at your best.JioBook is super light and won't add more weight to your already busy life as it only weighs 990g. The laptop supports Always-on 4G connectivity to ensure fast and uninterrupted internet access.

For powerful performance and multitasking, the JioBook 11 is powered by a Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via SD card. It runs on JioOS which provides users with more than 75 shortcuts, native apps, extended display, touchpad gestures etc. It features an Infinity Keyboard, a large touchpad, an HD Webcam and a stereo speaker. It also provides 100GB one year of cloud storage at no extra cost with Digiboxx. It provides up to 8 hours of strong battery backup for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Specifications Display: 11.6-inch Battery: ‎48 Watt Hours Processor: Mediatek MT 8788 octa-core Graphics: - RAM: 4GB RAM Storage: 64GB

7. Lenovo IdeaPad 1:

The next on the list of best laptops under 25000 is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD anti glare display with up to 220nits peak brightness. For an enhanced viewing experience, the laptop comes with an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 card. The laptop is quite slim and lightweight as it is 1.79 cm thin and weighs only 1.3 kg.

For effective performance and multitasking, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor which has a base speed of 1.1 GHz and a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and it also provides Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription. In terms of storage, it offers 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB memory.

Additionally, it features a 720p HD camera with a privacy shutter and Dolby audio. For long hours of performance, the laptop is backed by a 42 Watt Hours battery which supports rapid charging. It claims to offer up to 9 hours of battery life.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 42 Watt Hour Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics 600 RAM: 4GB RAM Storage: 256GB

8. Acer Chromebook:

The eighth on the list of best laptops under 25000 is Acer Chromebook. It features a 14.0-inch Full HD display with high brightness and Acer ComfyView LED-backlit. For a great viewing experience, the laptop is integrated with an Intel UHD Graphics card. The laptop also supports Google AssistantTM Lab Certification (ART).

For performance and effective multitasking, the Acer Chromebook is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 Processor paired with 8 GB of onboard LPDDR4X System Memory and 64 GB eMMC Storage. For connectivity, it supports Wifi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.1. Additionally, it features HD webcam 720p support for effective video conferencing. In terms of long hour performance, the Acer Chromebook is backed by a 50 Wh Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) battery.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 50 Watt Hour Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 64GB

9. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3:

The last device on our list of best laptops under 25000 is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD anti glare display with up to 250nits peak brightness which ensures a great viewing no matter how the lighting is in your environment while keeping glare away. It features a 180-degree hinge that allows it to lie straight. It also comes with Google smart assist for convenience that is smart, send emails, listen to music, open apps and everything else by just saying “Hey Google!”. Immediately access all your Google Drive documents and files and Chrome preferences. Chromebook also keeps you and your data secure with regular updates.

For performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. It is backed by a 42Wh battery which claims to offer 10 hours of battery life.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 42 Watt Hour Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics RAM: 4GB RAM Storage: 64GB