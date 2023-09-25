Dell Inspiron 24 to HP Pavilion Aio Desktops available at heavy discount on Amazon

Too much comfort is not good for us. For instance, laptops have given so much comfort that we even lay down on our bed and couch and work from there. But this leads to bad posture and diseases like cervical spondylosis. If you are facing the same issues then it's high time to shift back to the desktops. Here are a few amazing deals on desktops available on Amazon.

1. Dell Inspiron 24 5400 All-in-One Desktop: Amazon is offering an 18% initial discount on Dell desktops making its price fall to just Rs. 77600 from Rs. 95000. It comes with 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor. this 23.8-inch Full HD display looks incredible from nearly every angle.

2. Acer Aspire C24 23.8 inch Full HD IPS All-in-One Desktop: The Acer desktop comes on Amazon for just Rs. 44992 instead of Rs. 63990 all thanks to the 40% initial discount available. It comes with a Preloaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity. It is also Packed with Productivity tools and comes preloaded with Microsoft Home & Student 2021.

3. Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3: On Amazon, you can get a 20% initial discount on Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 making its price drop to Rs. 51490 from Rs. 64290. The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i seamlessly handles heavy multitasking sessions from demanding households with up to the 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processors and optional up to NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics

4. Asus High Performance 19" All-in-One Desktop: The Asus High Performance 19" All-in-One Desktop is available on Amazon for just Rs. 26999 instead of Rs. 89999 with a 70% initial discount. It's Powered by Intel Core i7 8th Gen processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, and 256 GB SSD along with Windows 11 and MS Office pre-installed.

5. HP Pavilion Aio: Amazon is offering a 5% initial discount on the HP Pavilion Aio making its price drop to Rs. 135999 from Rs. 142408. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12700T processor.

