Early Amazon Prime day sale: Huge price drop on Apple MacBook Air

If you have been planning to buy Apple products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, we have discovered an excellent deal for you right before it actually starts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 19:34 IST
Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner (July 11 to 12), but Amazon has already started offering early deals. They are mainly focusing on their own products like Kindles and Fire TVs, but you don't need to worry about it. We have done some research and found a special deal on the Apple 2020 MacBook Air just for you. Let's check out the details of this deal and the benefits Amazon is offering on it.

To take part in Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to join in this year's Prime Day Sale.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 is a slim and lightweight laptop powered by the Apple M1 chip. This chip is a big improvement over the older chips used in previous MacBook Air models. It provides much faster performance and better battery life.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

The Apple 2020 MacBook Air is a fantastic choice for students, professionals, and anyone who wants a powerful and portable laptop. It also features a Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad. You can choose between two storage options: 256GB and 512GB.

Discount on Apple 2020 MacBook Air

The original price of the Apple 2020 MacBook Air on Amazon was $1,178. But now, thanks to the amazing offers, you can get it for $1,048. Amazon is giving an 11 percent discount on the base 8 GB variant of the Apple 2020 MacBook Air, reducing the price to $1,048.

And that's not all! You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits specifically available for the Apple 2020 MacBook Air. By combining these additional offers, you can get the Apple 2020 MacBook Air at an even more affordable price.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 19:32 IST
