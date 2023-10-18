HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

HP has unveiled its latest Pavilion Plus laptops, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 and 16, designed for the younger demographic. These laptops come equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 7 series processors, along with NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, ensuring seamless performance for a fast-paced lifestyle. Additionally, these laptops feature IMAX enhanced displays to offer users an immersive experience with high-quality visuals, audio, and premium digital content.

With youngsters looking to balance school work, entertainment, and social activities, the requirement for a reliable device that can excel in collaboration, fun, and creativity is a must and in this endeavour the HP Pavilion Plus laptops will be quite helpful.

HP India, in its statement, emphasized its commitment to evolving and enhancing the ecosystem to cater to the dynamic needs of modern consumers. These laptops aim to seamlessly accommodate hybrid lifestyles, featuring intuitive design, IMAX-enhanced displays for an exceptional viewing experience, and smart AI features for productivity and privacy.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

The Pavilion Plus 16 boasts a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA display, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 16:10 aspect ratio for superior performance. It also offers NVIDIA RTX 3050 Graphics and a 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for optimized resolution and power efficiency. The laptop features a 68 Whr battery for all-day use, WiFi 6e for faster wireless speed, and a 5MP IR camera for seamless connectivity and security.

The Pavilion Plus 14 features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and AMD Ryzen 7 7840H Processor, with an 88% screen-to-body ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio for seamless viewing. It's lightweight and thin, making it convenient for both work and travel, and provides up to 13 hours of video playback with 2.8K OLED clarity.

Both laptops are built with sustainable materials, including post-industry recycled and post-consumer recycled metal in their construction.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 is available in Warm Gold and Natural Silver, starting at INR 1,24,999, while the HP Pavilion Plus 14 comes in Moonlight Blue and Natural Silver, starting at INR 91,999.