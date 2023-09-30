Wings launches budget-friendly Nuvobook Laptop Series; Check price, specs and more

If you are looking for some affordable laptops in the market, then check out NuvoBook. Wings, India's consumer lifestyle tech brand has entered the laptop category with the launch of the Nuvobook series on Flipkart. The models, namely S1, S2, V1, and Pro will be on sale and available to purchase starting 1st Oct 2023, on Flipkart. According to Wings, the laptops are built for young Indians with sleek and vibrant designs coupled with specs ideal for every use case - be it general productivity, entertainment, creative pursuits, or gaming.

Nuvobook series Specifications

These newly introduced laptops possess a thin and lightweight aluminium alloy metal body with a Full HD IPS Display of 15.6 screens for the S1, S2, and V1 and 14 screens for the Pro model. The display also boasts of specs up to 300 nits brightness and 100% sRGB. All models are equipped with a 4825 Mah battery ensures the laptop lasts for up to 10 hours and 65-W fast charging enables 60% charge in 1 hour. Built-in quad speakers with proprietary Wings Signature Maxx audio ensure high-quality sound for all of one's entertainment needs. With Windows 11 Home baked in to complement the aforementioned features, the Nuvobook series is perfect for every use case be it - productivity, creation, or entertainment.

Nuvobook series price

The base models, namely S1, S2, and V1 are priced and built in accordance with the needs of first-time buyers, school/college students, and young working professionals. As claimed by the company, the Pro offers more premium specs ideal for extensive content creation, and entry-level gaming at a relatively cheaper price compared to similarly built laptops in its segment. All models are powered by Intel Core processors ranging from i3 to i7 with the configuration and pricing for the models as follows:

1-Nuvobook S1 Intel Core i3 + 8 GB RAM + 256 GB SSD priced at Rs.27990

2-Nuvobook S2 Intel Core i3 + 8 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD price at Rs. 29990

3-Nuvobook V1 Intel Core i5 + 8 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD priced at Rs. 34990

4-Nuvobook Pro Intel Core i7 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD priced at Rs.46990

As stated by the brand, the pricing is built keeping affordability for the Indian youth in mind without any compromise on product quality. This is in alignment with the strategy to be a viable option for the Indian consumer, placed in between the more expensive legacy players in the segment and the cheaper sub 20K brands.

You will be able to buy these brand new laptops from 1 October onwards. It will be interesting to explore a new range of laptops other than high-end laptops.

