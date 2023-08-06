Lava Z80 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava Z80 Lava Z80 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,350 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z80 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z80 now with free delivery.