 Lava Iris Atom 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris Atom 2

    Lava Iris Atom 2 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,444 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Atom 2 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Atom 2 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,444
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1750 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Lava Iris Atom 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 1750 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • 1750 mAh
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 161 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 161 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 fps
    Design
    • 66 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • 130 grams
    • 134 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 62.98 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris Atom 2
    • August 13, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Iris Atom 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris Atom 2 in India?

    Lava Iris Atom 2 price in India at 5,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Atom 2?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris Atom 2?

    How long does the Lava Iris Atom 2 last?

    What is the Lava Iris Atom 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris Atom 2 Waterproof?

    Lava Iris Atom 2