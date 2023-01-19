Lava Iris Atom 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Iris Atom 2 Lava Iris Atom 2 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,444 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Atom 2 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Atom 2 now with free delivery.