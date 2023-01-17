 Leagoo M9 Pro Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Leagoo M9 Pro

    Leagoo M9 Pro

    Leagoo M9 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,322 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Leagoo M9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Leagoo M9 Pro now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,322
    16 GB
    5.72 inches (14.53 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Leagoo M9 Pro Full Specifications

    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • ISO control
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 153.2 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 73.5 mm
    Display
    • 80 %
    • 5.72 inches (14.53 cm)
    • Yes
    • 74.98 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 281 ppi
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • March 14, 2019 (Official)
    • M9 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Leagoo
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Leagoo M9 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Leagoo M9 Pro in India?

    Leagoo M9 Pro price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Leagoo M9 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Leagoo M9 Pro?

    How long does the Leagoo M9 Pro last?

    What is the Leagoo M9 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Leagoo M9 Pro Waterproof?

    Leagoo M9 Pro