Lenovo A5 Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lenovo A5 Lenovo A5 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A5 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A5 now with free delivery.