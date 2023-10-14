Lenovo Ideapad 520 15ikb (80yl00r7in) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/16 Gb/2 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 520-15IKB (80YL00R7IN) Laptop (Core I5 7th Gen/16 GB/2 TB/Windows 10/4 GB)
(2 TB HDD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 520 15IKB 80YL00R7IN Laptop in India is Rs. 76,390. It comes in the following colors: Bronze.
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 520 15IKB 80YL00R7IN Laptop in India is Rs. 76,390. It comes in the following colors: Bronze.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.