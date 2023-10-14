Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i (81x100ndin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 81X100NDIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 81X100NDIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 50,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 81X100NDIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 81X100NDIN Laptop now with free delivery.