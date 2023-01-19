Lenovo P2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo P2 Lenovo P2 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo P2 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo P2 now with free delivery.