 Lenovo P2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo P2

    Lenovo P2

    Lenovo P2 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5100 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Lenovo P2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Rapid
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5100 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 153 mm
    • 177 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Champagne Gold, Graphite Gray
    • 8.5 mm
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 71.55 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 16:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • January 11, 2017 (Official)
    • Lenovo
    • P2
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.297 W/kg, Body: 0.896 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 506
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Lenovo P2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo P2 in India?

    Lenovo P2 price in India at 17,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo P2?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo P2?

    What is the Lenovo P2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo P2 Waterproof?

    Lenovo P2