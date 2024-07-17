 Lenovo Tab Plus Price in India (17 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | lenovo Tablet
Release date : 17 Jul 2024

Lenovo Tab Plus

Lenovo Tab Plus is a Android v14 tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab Plus now with free delivery.
Luna Grey
Price : ₹17,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Tab Plus Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Tab Plus in India is Rs. 17,999 . This is the Lenovo Tab Plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Luna Grey.

Lenovo Tab M11
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Seaform Green
₹17,999 ₹33,000
Lenovo Tab Plus Lenovo Tab M11

Realme Pad 2 Lite
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Space Grey, Nebula Purple
₹16,999 ₹28,999
Lenovo Tab Plus Realme Pad 2 Lite

realme Pad 2 WiFi
  • 6GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Imagination Grey, Inspiration Green
₹15,990 ₹24,999
Lenovo Tab Plus Realme Pad 2 Wifi

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4GB RAM | 64GB ROM
  • Silver, Dark Blue, Gray
₹14,499 ₹19,999
Lenovo Tab Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
Key Specs

Screen Size

11.5 inches

RAM

8 GB

Operating System

Android v14

Processor

Octa core

Lenovo Tab Plus Latest Update

Lenovo Tab Plus Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    8600 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 100 % in 90 minutes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    650 grams

  • Width

    174.2 mm

  • Height

    268.3 mm

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Colours

    Luna Grey

  • Pixel Density

    203 ppi

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200x2000 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.54 %

  • Screen Size

    11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    July 17, 2024 (Official)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab Plus

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Redmi Pad SE tablet and Redmi Buds 5A launched in India- Check details
10 Jun 2024

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: What’s new? Check in-depth specs, features, price comparison
14 May 2024

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more
08 May 2024

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year
25 Apr 2024

Last updated date: 26 September 2024
