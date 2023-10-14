Lenovo Thinkpad T490 (20rys0a000) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad T490 (20RYS0A000) Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS0A000 Laptop in India is Rs. 146,000. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
