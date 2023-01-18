 Micromax Canvas 2 Colours Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas 2 Colours

    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours

    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,965 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 2 Colours from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 2 Colours now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21209/heroimage/micromax-canvas-2-colors-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21209/images/Design/micromax-canvas-2-colors-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21209/images/Design/micromax-canvas-2-colors-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21209/images/Design/micromax-canvas-2-colors-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,965
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,965
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,190 M.R.P. ₹12,499
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours Price in India

    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours price in India starts at Rs.9,965. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 2 Colours is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours price in India starts at Rs.9,965. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 2 Colours is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 225 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 225 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 fps
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Green, Red, Yellow
    • 74 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    • 168 grams
    • 146 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 63.64 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Micromax
    • April 28, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax A120
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Canvas 2 Colors
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas 2 Colours in India?

    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours price in India at 5,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas 2 Colours?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas 2 Colours?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas 2 Colours last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas 2 Colours Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas 2 Colours Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Canvas 2 Colours