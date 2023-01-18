Micromax Canvas 2 Colours Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas 2 Colours Micromax Canvas 2 Colours is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,965 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 2 Colours from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 2 Colours now with free delivery.