Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121 Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121 is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121 now with free delivery.