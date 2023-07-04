Ambani's Jio Unveils $12 Phone That Streams Video, Moves Money

The launch of a cheap internet-enabled phone is another disruptive move by Ambani, who deployed a similar cut-throat strategy when he entered the retail business in 2006 and telecom in 2016, elbowing out competition until Reliance emerged as the market leader in both sectors.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 07:06 IST
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
image caption
1/6 The new JioBharat V2 4G phone has emerged as the new phone for the masses. For less than Rs. 1000 it will even provide internet access. It is the phone with the lowest Net-enabled entry price. (ANI)
image caption
2/6 It will go under beta testing for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones starting on July 7, ANI reported. (ANI)
image caption
3/6 The new JioBharat V2 4G smartphone comes with affordable internet services with basic recharge plans starting at Rs. 23 for 28 days, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, an ANI report added. (Jio)
JioBharat
4/6 Other operators typically offer a basic plan priced at Rs. 179 for 28 days with voice calls and 2GB of data. Jio claims that their basic plan is not only 30% cheaper but also provides 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings from other operators. (Jio)
image caption
5/6 Additionally, Jio offers annual plans for the feature phone, costing Rs. 1234 for 12 months, which includes unlimited calls and 168 GB of data. (ANI)
image caption
6/6 Some other features of the new JioBharat phone include a 1.77-inch TFT display, 0.3MP camera, 1000mAh battery, SD card support up to 128GB, and 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. (Jio)
JioBharat
View all Images
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. will start beta trials for the first 1 million ‘Jio Bharat’ phones from July 7, according to a statement by the telecommunications unit of Reliance Industries Ltd. (Jio)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's group Monday announced an internet-enabled phone at an entry price of 999 rupees ($12) as the oil-to-retail conglomerate seeks to tap a wider section of India's growing consumer market.

India's No. 1 wireless carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. will start beta trials for the first 1 million ‘Jio Bharat' phones from July 7, according to a statement by the telecommunications unit of Reliance Industries Ltd. The phones will be offered with unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data for 123 rupees a month.

The launch of a cheap internet-enabled phone is another disruptive move by Ambani, who deployed a similar cut-throat strategy when he entered the retail business in 2006 and telecom in 2016, elbowing out competition until Reliance emerged as the market leader in both sectors.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Akash Ambani, chairman at Reliance Jio, said in the statement that there are 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain “trapped” in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world is adopting 5G technology. The phone is also expected to boost Reliance's plans to make a push into entertainment with its streaming service.

Reliance Jio plans to invest $25 billion to roll out 5G services across India by December 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 07:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Ambani's Jio Unveils $12 Phone That Streams Video, Moves Money
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets