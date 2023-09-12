Icon

Apple iPhone 15 Event Will Tout Enhanced Camera, Titanium Finish

Apple Inc.’s biggest day of the year has arrived, and the company is set to unveil updated versions of its iPhone, smartwatch and AirPods.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 20:13 IST
Icon
iPhone 14 Pro
Know iPhone 15 significant upgrades ahead of launch. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
Know iPhone 15 significant upgrades ahead of launch. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple Inc.'s biggest day of the year has arrived, and the company is set to unveil updated versions of its iPhone, smartwatch and AirPods.

The new iPhone 15 will be a significant upgrade, especially at the high end of the lineup. Pro-branded versions of the device will feature a revamped design that switches the side material from stainless steel to titanium. The top-of-the-line model — the Pro Max — will also get a new camera that takes better telephoto pictures.

Another change is less groundbreaking but may strike consumers as bigger news: Apple is switching the charging port of the iPhone from Lightning to USB-C. The last time the company made such a change, in 2012, it irked many Apple fans. In this case, the company didn't have much choice: The European Union mandated the shift.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iPhone launch is always a critical moment for Apple: The device accounts for roughly 50% of its sales, or more than $205 billion last year. But this year is a particular high-wire act because the company is trying to reverse a sales slump and stave off concerns about a backlash in China.

You can read here about everything that's expected at the Apple event, dubbed “Wonderlust,” but these are some of the highlights:

1. The Change to Titanium

The titanium on the Pro phones will have a brushed look, replacing the fingerprint-prone steel that has characterized the device since the iPhone X line. People with knowledge of the matter say the switch to titanium makes the phone more durable and about 10% lighter. The devices will retain the frosted glass back of current models, but the edges connecting the side and front are now less sharp than before.

2. Faster Chips

The higher-end phones also will have a performance edge over the standard models. The Pro versions will get a faster A17 chip built on the new 3-nanometer production process and additional memory. That will make the phones more responsive, but the biggest enhancements are the battery-life savings. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, meanwhile, will get the slower A16 chip from last year's Pro phones.

The Apple Watch line also will get more powerful processors — marking its first performance bump since 2020. The company is planning to tout major gains in the watch's processing speed.

3. Embracing USB-C

The four new iPhone models will switch from Lightning to USB-C for wired charging and data transfers. That will bring increased transfer speeds, but only for the Pro models — another way Apple is coaxing consumers to spend a bit more. All of the phones will gain faster wireless charging.

Apple also is expected to unveil a version of its AirPods Pro that uses USB-C, matching the phones.

4. A Better Camera

The Pro Max's updated telephoto system, known as a periscope lens, will enhance hardware zoom capabilities. The approach doubles the iPhone's ability to zoom into images — via the physical lens itself, rather than software — from 3X magnification to around 6X.

5. The Environment

Apple will also unveil a broader green push, with the company planning to replace some of its leather iPhone cases and watchbands with more sustainable materials. The plan could include an eco-friendly Apple Watch.

6. No More Ring-Mute Switch

The Pro phones will replace the ring-mute switch for the first time since the feature launched with the original iPhone in 2007. The switch is becoming an “Action Button” that can be customized to handle a variety of functions, including silencing the phone, opening the flashlight or launching the camera.

7. Moving Further Upscale

Consumers will have to spend more to get more, with Apple reserving its best features for the most expensive iPhones. The company also is expected to raise the price of certain models in at least some markets, something it avoided doing last year. But the lower-end iPhone 15s are getting some of last year's Pro features, including the Dynamic Island interface.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 20:13 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone 15 Event Will Tout Enhanced Camera, Titanium Finish
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Tecno launches Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition in a nod to Chandrayaan-3
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab the freebies and check out these smart tips

Editor’s Pick

Apple event liveblog
Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: 3 hours to go! Apple to launch iPhone 15 series tonight
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!

Trending Stories

Apple event liveblog
Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: 3 hours to go! Apple to launch iPhone 15 series tonight
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: 3 hours to go! Apple to launch iPhone 15 series tonight
    Apple event liveblog
    Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
    iPhone 13 Mini
    iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
    aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
    iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
    victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon