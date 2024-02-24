 Apple iPhone scam: Celebs unwittingly promote $35 mn fraud, global hunt on for scamster | Mobile News

Apple iPhone scam: Celebs unwittingly promote $35 mn fraud, global hunt on for scamster

Scandal unfolds as an Apple iPhone scam in Iran, backed by celebrities, swindles $35 million. Authorities track the alleged fraudster globally.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 24 2024, 14:19 IST
Apple iPhone scam
An Apple iPhone scam in Iran, using celebrity endorsements, led to fraudster pocketing $35 million. (Pexels)
Apple iPhone scam
An Apple iPhone scam in Iran, using celebrity endorsements, led to fraudster pocketing $35 million. (Pexels)

A sophisticated Apple iPhone scam has emerged in Iran, amassing a staggering $35 million, with celebrities unwittingly roped in to endorse the fraudulent scheme. Exploiting the absence of Apple's official presence due to US sanctions, the orchestrator of the scam has been traced by Iranian authorities, paving the way for potential extradition through Interpol.

Iran, under US sanctions due to its actions in the Persian Gulf and alleged support for terrorism, creates an unconventional market for Apple products. Since the tech giant cannot directly sell iPhones in the country, Iranians often resort to purchasing them abroad and importing them for resale, forming a humming iPhone gray market. Seizing this opportunity, the alleged scammer positioned his operation as a more affordable alternative, cutting out middlemen.

Also check: Apple iPhone 15

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Kourosh Company's Deceptive Deals

The Financial Times via 9to5mac discloses that Kourosh Company, operating from Tehran, enticed customers with half-priced iPhone deals, claiming to save costs by eliminating intermediaries. Headed by entrepreneur Amir Hossein Sharifian, the company leveraged high-profile endorsements from Iranian sports figures and celebrities, luring in unsuspecting victims, particularly young enthusiasts dreaming of owning the latest Apple gadget.

However, after an agonizing 45-day wait for delivery, most customers discovered the harsh reality- the iPhones never arrived. A subsequent police investigation uncovered Sharifian's departure from the country, but authorities, in collaboration with Interpol, are diligently working to bring him back to face charges.

In a surprising twist, Sharifian admitted owing money to clients in a YouTube interview, acknowledging a debt of approximately $2.7 million, contrary to the $35 million reported by local media. Celebrities associated with the promotion seem to have been oblivious to the scam, yet public outrage and calls for accountability have swirled around them.

Amidst the scandal, questions arise about the company's ability to secure permits and operate, fueling speculations of potential government corruption. The aftermath of this fraudulent episode leaves a trail of disillusioned customers and tarnished reputations, prompting a deeper examination into the intersections of celebrity endorsements, business operations, and regulatory oversight.

Also read other top stories today:

Smartphones and kids don't mix well! It was inevitable that access to such power and convenience would exact a price.  Increasingly, it appears the most unanticipated and unacceptable has been our children's mental health. Check out the details here

Human-like robots! Big technology names are investing in a business that's developing human-like robots. This is part of a scramble to find new applications for artificial intelligence. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Reddit brews controversy! AI will become an important part of Reddit's business. It is looking to tap into a revenue stream that could be both lucrative and controversial.  Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Exciting fare on the cards! Spaceman, and Iwaju are some of the new TV, movies, music and games headed to a device near you. Check out what all is on offer here.  

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 14:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone scam: Celebs unwittingly promote $35 mn fraud, global hunt on for scamster
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets