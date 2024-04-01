 Apple iPhone SE 4 cases leaked: Expect major design changes; Here’s all details about 2025 iPhone SE launch | Mobile News

Apple iPhone SE 4 cases leaked: Expect major design changes; Here’s all details about 2025 iPhone SE launch

Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely get major design upgrades. Check out the latest leak about the non-flagship iPhone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 13:26 IST
Apple iPhone SE 4 cases leaked with new design! Check details. (Apple)

Apple has been rumored to launch the iPhone SE 4 for a long time now with several leaks making their way to the internet. Now, a recent leak has surfaced on social media which suggests some major design changes with the upcoming iPhone SE 4. The design changes are being speculated based on shared images of iPhone SE 4 transparent cases which include an Action Button just like the iPhone 15 Pro models, single rear camera sensor, and more. Know what's coming with the Apple iPhone SE 4 ahead of the 2025 launch. 

Apple iPhone SE 4 design

Apple iPhone SE 4 has been in the development stage for quite some time now. However, we are finally getting a glimpse of what the company might be planning for their new non-flagship iPhone. An X user who goes by the name of Majin Bu shared some images of the transparent case of the iPhone SE 4 via a post. The phone case revealed some major design changes which may include a larger screen size for the iPhone SE 4 with a selfie camera and Face ID sensors in the front. With the new generation, Apple is also expected to discard the Touch ID and home button. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the back, the Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature a single rear camera sensor and an LED flash which is quite similar to the iPhone XR design. With the volume buttons on the side, there is an additional button space which is speculated to fit the new Action Button which currently features in the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, it is too early to make any speculations about the device as the launch is not expected until early 2025. Till then, Apple may plan several changes and new features for their iPhone SE 4. Therefore, we will have to wait till Apple makes an official announcement about the smartphone. Apart from the iPhone SE 4, Apple is set to reveal its AI initiatives and the iOS 18 update feature at the upcoming WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10. 

