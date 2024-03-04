 Phone SE 4: Leak reveals notch, larger display, and potential 2024 launch surprise | Mobile News

Phone SE 4: Leak reveals notch, larger display, and potential 2024 launch surprise

Leaked CAD renders offer a sneak peek at the upcoming iPhone SE 4, hinting at a notch, larger display, and potential 2024 release alongside the iPhone 16 lineup.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 18:22 IST
Leaked CAD renders offer a glimpse into the sleek design of the upcoming iPhone SE 4. ( Representative image) (Pexels)

Anticipation is building as leaked CAD renders of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 have surfaced, providing a sneak peek into what might be Apple's next budget-friendly device. Expected to succeed the iPhone SE (2022), this latest model has been the subject of numerous rumours and speculations in recent months, and the leaked renders add fuel to the excitement.

Modern Design with Notable Omissions

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the CAD renders showcase a modern design that omits the traditional home button, signalling a departure from previous SE models. The display is expected to receive a significant upgrade, potentially measuring 6.1 inches- a notable enhancement compared to the iPhone SE (2022)'s 4.7-inch screen. The presence of a familiar notch, reminiscent of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, suggests the inclusion of the Face ID module.

Like its predecessors, the iPhone SE 4 is depicted with a single rear camera, strategically positioned in the top left corner of the back panel. The handset is rumoured to have dimensions of 147.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.7mm, aligning it with the size of the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

The leaked renders also unveil a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, accompanied by speaker grilles. The previously rumoured Action button is missing, raising questions about its inclusion in the final design. Contrary to earlier reports speculating a 2025 launch, there are now indications that the iPhone SE 4 could make its debut alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024.

Rumours surrounding the iPhone SE 4's features include the possibility of incorporating the Dynamic Island module and adopting a battery similar to the one found in the base iPhone 14 model. Leaks also suggest that the device will be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, promising improved camera and display capabilities compared to its predecessors. The excitement continues to build as Apple enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements regarding the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4.

Carl Pei-led Nothing is set to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India on March 5! Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Moto teases its design and AI features and says Motorola X50 Ultra launch will happen soon. It is touted to rival Samsung Galaxy S24. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

US vs China! The US is reevaluating data protection policies amid concerns about Chinese tech, with a focus on AI risks. Recent actions by President Biden aim to limit the flow of sensitive data abroad to prevent espionage and blackmail. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know. 

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 18:21 IST
