Best gaming smartphones of 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more

If you’ve been searching for the best gaming smartphone of 2023, then check out the top offerings including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Asus ROG 7, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 19:17 IST
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the top gaming smartphones in the world. Know all about it. (Samsung)

Gaming has become an extremely popular hobby nowadays. Millions of dollars are spent to develop video games that entertain people for hours, helping them alleviate the stress and anxiety of their daily lives. However, in this fast-paced world, not everyone has the time to sit behind a PC or a console for an extended period of time. This is where mobile gaming comes in. Gaming smartphones are powerful devices that fulfill the purpose of a smartphone while also being a gaming companion on the go, be it on your commute to work or waiting to catch a flight at the airport. But in the ocean of smartphones out there, choosing the perfect device for your needs can be a tedious task. So, if you've been looking to purchase the best gaming smartphone of 2023, then check out the top offerings including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Asus ROG 7, and more.

Best gaming smartphones of 2023

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

The top offering from Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets the new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. It is the company's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has also started offering console games on the device, with Resident Evil Village already available on the App Store, and games like Death Stranding on the way. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back.

Pros:

Blazing fast processor

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Great display

Stellar cameras

Cons:

Slow charging speed

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's flagship device and is one of the best gaming smartphones out there. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase to 200MP now. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

Pros:

Flagship chipset

Outstanding display

Amazing cameras

Built-in S Pen

Cons:

Slow charging speed

Shutter speed lag

3. Asus ROG Phone 7

The Asus ROG 7 is one of the very few dedicated gaming smartphones in the market. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Adreno 740 GPU, which is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It gets dedicated gaming features such as Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 3, grip press, GameCool 7 thermal design, and AeroActive Cooler 7. On the front, you get a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. It sports a 50MP primary sensor at the back and a 32MP selfie shooter. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is backed by a 6000mAh battery.

Pros:

Fast chipset

AirTrigger

Ultrasonic touch sensors

Great thermal management

Cons:

Average cameras

Bulky

4. iQOO 11

The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and ROG Phone 7. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor for capturing amazing pictures, thanks to the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes.

Pros:

Superb display

Great battery life

Flagship processor

Cons:

No IP rating

No wireless charging

5. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4820 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W.

Pros:

Amazing display

Solid performance

Blazing fast charging speeds

Cons: 

Buggy OS

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 19:17 IST
